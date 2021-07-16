Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Parnell Memorial Library will host a COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 12-1 p.m.

Special guest Karlee Johnson, CRNP, of Bibb Medical Center in Centreville will present on basic information about the different vaccines available, and will answer questions from the audience.

This is a brown bag lunch program, with water, coffee and snacks provided.

Residents may come and ask questions that are important to their families, and get face-to-face answers from a healthcare professional.

This community conversation is funded through the American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries initiative.

The funding enables libraries to lead community engagement efforts in more than 300 small and rural communities on topics like the COVID pandemic, mental health, public land use, the climate crisis and Black history.

“Through community engagement, libraries are continuing their important work on literacy and access, while also working to fill gaps in other areas that may not have fallen to libraries in the past,” said ALA President Julius C. Jefferson. “We are excited to provide the resources for hundreds of libraries to take on new challenges in their communities and look forward to seeing the great things they accomplish.”

The 317 funded proposals — public, academic, school/K-12, special and tribal libraries — represent 45 U.S. states.

Eligibility was limited to communities with populations less than 25,000 in accordance with Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) definitions.

The Parnell Memorial Library was selected as a grant recipient in April 2021.