expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

The Shelby County Veterans Service Office is temporarily closing to allow for an upcoming move to a new Columbiana location. (Contributed)

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

By Staff Reports

Published 9:54 am Friday, July 16, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA — The Shelby County Veterans Service Office will be closed the week of July 19 as it transitions to a new office space. The new office will open on July 26 at 202 W. College St., Columbiana.

The new location will provide a larger workspace, a more accessible location with better parking accommodations, and improved internet and Wi-Fi access.

Office hours for the new location will continue to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has Veterans Service Offices in 60 of Alabama’s 67 counties. These offices provide veterans with free services, including counseling, hands-on assistance in submitting applications for VA compensation and pension claims, and assisting with all other state and federal veterans benefits and services.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ADVA has opened 10 new Veteran Service Offices in the last year. Based in large part to the services provided by these offices, Alabama veterans and their dependents received more than $4 billion in federal VA benefits in 2020.

Locations and hours for each office can be found on the ADVA’s website Va.alabama.gov.

More News

Daniel M. Acker

James A. Beasley

Terry Ray Christian, II

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest

Columbiana

Vic’s Pizza now open at Columbiana location

280 Main Story

Montgomery named new Calera Elementary principal, other SCS admins approved

280 Main Story

Residents express mixed feelings about Cahaba Valley Fire’s proposed dues increase

Events

Old Town Ghost Hunt to explore Helena’s haunted history

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

280 Main Story

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

Westover residents voice questions, concerns about Chelsea’s school system discussion

Helena

HPD to bring community together with National Night Out Aug. 3

News

PCS Foundation hosting second ‘Night of Purpose’ event

Helena

Helena hosting ceremony to honor Gold Star Children’s Day

280 Reporter

April Weaver wins Senate District 14 seat

280 Reporter

House District 73 results: Kenneth Paschal wins seat

280 Main Story

Chelsea mayor discusses infrastructure projects, business growth

280 Main Story

Finishing touches coming to Chelsea’s splash pad