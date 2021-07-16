Terry Ray Christian, II

Chelsea

Terry Ray Christian, II, age 36, of Chelsea, passed away Thursday, July 15.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 at Redemption Church at K-Springs. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Bro. Alan Higdon officiating. Burial will follow at the K-Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Terry Christian; and grandparents, Bert and Bonnie McAnnally, and J.V. and Lucille Christian.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Christian; sister, Tara Christian; and uncles, Richard McAnnally, Wayne New, and Duke Alexander.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.