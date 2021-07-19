expand
July 19, 2021

The unique crafting event, Beadapalooza, is set to return to Helena from Aug. 21-22. (File)

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:10 am Monday, July 19, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – A two-day event will bring a unique array of beads from around the world, gemstones, beading supplies and beading classes to the Helena Sports Complex when Beadapalooza makes its return to Helena Aug. 21-22

The event is hosted by Lora Lunsford, owner of The Bead Biz, and brings together vendors and bead enthusiasts from across the country.

“I have been doing this every year. I used to own a bead store and I have continued the event as a tradition, and it is just a great way for people who like to bead and come together and they see each other,” Lunsford explained.

In past years, the event has offered unique finds like gemstones strands, Czech glass, metal, shell and wood sourced from all corners of the world.

“We have vendors come from all over the world,” Lunsford said. “We will have everything including beads made in Afghanistan, India and Nepal. We currently have around 12 vendors scheduled to be there.”

Top bead artisans also set up booths at Beadapalooza to share their skills and sell their expertly crafted wares.

One of the biggest draws for the event is a variety of classes offered to help improve the skillsets of amateur beaders.

On Aug. 21, visitors will have an opportunity to participate in classes on the topics of bangles, peyote stitch, bracelet construction and Beadology 101.

On Saturday morning, the event will kick off with a tribal belly dance performance by the Dala Dance Company.

The following day there will be opportunities to learn about curl-over bezel, embroidery, double infinity chain bracelets, gemstone earring construction and additional Beadology 101 class.

Throughout the weekend there will be plenty of opportunities for raffles and giveaways. Lunsford also said the first 50 people that show up on Saturday would get swag bags with different free items.

Classes range from $30-45 and are currently open for preregistration. Those who sign up for classes will be able to access the vendors early during a preview party on Friday, Aug. 20.

To register for classes and to get more information about the event visit Thebeadbiz.com.

