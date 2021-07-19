expand
July 19, 2021

The city of Chelsea has announced its new splash pad at Melrose Park will open to the public on Tuesday, July 20. (For the Reporter/Dawn Harrison)

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:45 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer 

CHELSEA – A long-awaited amenity at Chelsea’s Melrose Park is opening this week.

The new splash pad will open to the public on Tuesday, July 20, one week after the city held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility.

“We had a couple of inspections today, but we’re good to go in the morning,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said on Monday, July 19.

The rubber flooring for the splash pad area is currently on back order and will be installed as soon as possible, Picklesimer said.

The splash pad is located next to the city’s multi-level playground at Melrose Park, a development situated behind the Chelsea Community Center that eventually will include an outdoor amphitheater.

The splash pad’s hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Daily admission is $2 per person (1 year old and older). Different colored bracelets will be given each day and will guarantee all-day access, allowing guests to come and go from the facility as long as they are able to produce the day’s bracelet upon re-entry.

Pavilions can be reserved for birthday parties and other private events by calling the community center at (205) 677-2052.

A community center membership is not required to visit the splash pad.

Other guidelines can be found on the @ChelseaCityHall page on Facebook.

City leaders are in the final stages of planning for the amphitheater that will be constructed at Melrose Park.

