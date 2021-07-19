expand
July 19, 2021

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Not even a little rain was able to slow down the fun during Pelham’s glow walk and movie night on July 9.

The event was meant to take place at the Fun Go Holler Park, but because of the unpredictable rain patterns the state has recently seen it was moved indoors to the Pelham Recreation Center.

However, this did not stop and energetic crowd of kids from having a blast as they participated in several activities and watched movies together.

Pelham Parks and Recreation hosted this event as a way to celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month.

The National Recreation and Park Association offers themes and suggestions for local departments to adapt to their communities.This year the theme was “Our Park and Recreation Story,” which encouraged departments to highlight communities coming together in a vibrant and resilient way.

“The glow walk was a great event for all ages to celebrate National Recreation and Parks Month,” said Assistant Director Alicia Walters.

While the obvious resilience is bonding together after a year of not having that opportunity, the interrupting weather patterns also created a moment for bonding together.

At the Recreation Center, children were able to participate in a number of activities like arts and crafts, cornhole, basketball, Jenga and other games.

Without the rain, the event would have seen the attendees go on a one-mile walk through Fun Go Holler Park, next to the Pelham Racquet Club, but that did not stop the fun.

As a replacement, staff turned off the lights at the Recreation Center and passed out glow bracelets, lights and glow in the dark T-shirts.

Parents and their kids lit up the room with those things, but most importantly, with their smiles and laughter.

Following the walk, families were encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair as they watched Big Hero 6 together, which seemed to be a big hit.

More information about upcoming events can be found on the Pelham Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or on Pelhamalabama.gov/592/Parks-Recreation.

More photos from the event available at Shelbycountyphotos.com.

