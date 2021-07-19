Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church is collecting school supplies throughout the rest of July that will be distributed to kids returning to school next month.

From July 18-30, the church is asking community members to drop off school supplies, which will be used to support the event.

“The main thought behind doing this was we wanted to do something for our community to give back to them a little,” Pastor Mike Ensminger said. “We wanted to do something for the kids and we decided giving them something for the new school year would be beneficial to everyone.”

On July 30-31, the church is hosting its “Back-to-School Bash” events, where the supplies will be distributed to local kids.

“On July 30, we will have the bash for middle school and high school aged students. We will have the event outside and a DJ so everyone can have a good time,” Ensminger said. “We will have a bounce house, pizza and other snacks.”

This first bash will run from 7-9 p.m.

On July 31, the church will host elementary and intermediate school age children for a similar event, which will begin at 10 a.m. and end around 2 p.m.

“Parents are welcome to bring their kids by and come get supplies anytime,” Ensminger said.

The church is seeking help to make the event a success. Ensminger said anyone interested could drop off supplies in a tub in front of the church up until July 30.

“The box will be under the covered area,” he said. “We will also be accepting monetary donations if anyone wants to contact us and do that. Any supplies that we have leftover will be distributed to the schools at a later date.”

The church hopes this event will not only serve to fill the need of school supplies, but also provide an opportunity for the community to come together.

“We just wanted to give back to our community and do something to reach as many people as we can,” Ensminger said. “We want to show them our church, and let them talk with us and try to fill any other needs they may have.”

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 3396 Helena Road. More information is available by calling the church’s office at 205-663-2174.