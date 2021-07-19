Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA — A Shelby County Jail inmate was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency on Sunday, July 18, where he was later pronounced deceased.

At approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, the Montevallo Police Department arrested 28-year-old Denzell Rhine on the charge of failure to appear, and he was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Following his arrest, at approximately 6 p.m., while in the custody of the Shelby County Jail, Rhine experienced a medical emergency. Shelby County Jail staff immediately requested an ambulance, and Rhine was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is tragic and felt throughout our community,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said regarding the incident.

Samaniego has requested the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the incident. This multi-jurisdictional Task Force comprises law enforcement officers from different agencies throughout Shelby County. The sheriff, the district attorney, and the county coroner have requested an autopsy of Rhine, and these results are pending.

Capt. Russell Bedsole, Commander of the Shelby County Jail Division, met with Rhine’s family following the tragic loss.

If you have any questions about this ongoing investigation, you may contact Sgt. Jordan with the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force at 205-620-6440.