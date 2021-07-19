expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2021

A 28-year-old inmate of the Shelby County Jail was pronounced dead at an area hospital the same day he was taken into custody. (File)

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

By Staff Reports

Published 3:42 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA — A Shelby County Jail inmate was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency on Sunday, July 18, where he was later pronounced deceased.

At approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, the Montevallo Police Department arrested 28-year-old Denzell Rhine on the charge of failure to appear, and he was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Following his arrest, at approximately 6 p.m., while in the custody of the Shelby County Jail, Rhine experienced a medical emergency. Shelby County Jail staff immediately requested an ambulance, and Rhine was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is tragic and felt throughout our community,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said regarding the incident.

Samaniego has requested the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the incident. This multi-jurisdictional Task Force comprises law enforcement officers from different agencies throughout Shelby County. The sheriff, the district attorney, and the county coroner have requested an autopsy of Rhine, and these results are pending.

Capt. Russell Bedsole, Commander of the Shelby County Jail Division, met with Rhine’s family following the tragic loss.

If you have any questions about this ongoing investigation, you may contact Sgt. Jordan with the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force at 205-620-6440.

More News

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest

Columbiana

Vic’s Pizza now open at Columbiana location

280 Main Story

Montgomery named new Calera Elementary principal, other SCS admins approved

280 Main Story

Residents express mixed feelings about Cahaba Valley Fire’s proposed dues increase

Events

Old Town Ghost Hunt to explore Helena’s haunted history

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families