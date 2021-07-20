expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Alabama attracting new business despite pandemic

By Staff Reports

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

While 2020 was a devastating year economically for small businesses and their employees in particular, Alabama continues to make gains in attracting new companies to the state.

There have been dozens of new projects and expansion of existing facilities in Alabama which will lead to nearly $5 billion in capital investment. These new sites are expected to lead to 10,000 new jobs in the state.

The success for economic development projects has gained Alabama several accolades for these achievements. For the past decade, the state has earned many national awards  for its pro-business environment.

In addition, Alabama has continually earned the reputation as one of the top states in the Nation for manufacturing plants to set up shop due to the job training programs and skilled workforce.

Yet, Alabama cannot rest on its laurels and must continue to work to assist existing business owners, small and big in their recovery from the pandemic. The restrictions and shut down in the state and nation hurt businesses who are still struggling to get employees back to work in some sectors of the economy.

This past year was so difficult for our state and the nation, but the recognition Alabama has received signals good news for the state in the future.

-Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

280 Main Story

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Calera

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

Alabaster Main Story

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Riding for a reason

News

SafeHouse of Shelby County moving to new location

Alabaster Reporter

Young Impressions Child Care expands to five Pre-K Programs

Events

Local butchers competing for $20,000 in meat-cutting challenge

280 Main Story

Tyler Blackwell named head basketball coach at Montevallo High School

Alabaster Main Story

I-65 northbound shut down near Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest