expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of July 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:57 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 4-12:

Alabaster

July 6

-Casey Lee Sims, 42, of Alabaster, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

July 7

-William Howard Jordan, 29, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocket.

-Anthony Travis Clark, 32, of Birmingham, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

July 8

-Emily Harrelson, 21, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia.

-Kevin Ray Bagwell, 47, of Irondale, Alabama , public intoxication.

-Kenneth Lane Lucas, 49, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

July 10

-Lauren Elizabeth Bryant, 35, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

-Emily Brooke Campbell, 22, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

July 11

-Bo Frank Leigh, 47, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Andrey Devoy Smith, 48, of Northport, alias warrant theft of property fourth degree.

July 12

-Erick Danilo Amaya Moreno, 22, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

 

Calera

July 5

-Tremail Terrion Evans, DUI-alcohol.

-Blanca Iris Ozuna Perez, DUI-alcohol.

-Matthew Steven Oates, failure to appear.

-Justin Tal Carpenter, failure to appear.

-Brittany Nicole Jones, drug paraphernalia.

-Jonathan Glenn Brasher, failure to appear (three counts).

July 6

-Jamie Lynn Benton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Jonathan Dennard Kelley, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.

-David N. White, failure to appear.

-Lakendria Sharess Frazier, failure to appear.

-Leona Denetris Swift, failure to appear.

-Matthew William Wideman, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Rebecca Arlene Leathers, failure to appear.

July 7

-Desirre Martes Griffin, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.

-Kevin Ray Bagwell, public intoxication.

-Anthony Oneal Peeples, failure to appear.

-Desmond Edward Cottingham, failure to appear.

-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., failure to appear (two counts).

-Arlin Taylor Dutton, failure to appear.

July 8

-Andraius Dion Burns, failure to appear (two counts).

-John Charles Ben Bancroft, failure to appear.

-Jesse Bo Brandon Smith, failure to appear (two counts).

July 9

-Michael Brent Demedicis, failure to appear.

-Nathaniel Calderon, DUI-alcohol.

-Carlos Hernandez Bello, open container.

July 11

-Christian Miguel Farlas, possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree.

July 12

-Nicson Wright, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Conner Bybee, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, bond revocation (two counts).

 

Helena

July 4

-Jackie Rodan Evans Jr., 23, possession of marijuana second degree.

July 6

-Justin Michael Swain, 34, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 8

-Phillip Hazon Gibbons Jr., 40, burglary third degree, forgery second degree, theft of property second degree.

-Krystal Dawn Gosset, 48, possession of a controlled substance.

-Christopher Devin King, 32, failure to appear-traffic.

July 9

-Ana McKenczie Roberson, 23, DUI-alcohol.

-Christopher Devin King, 32, criminal mischief.

-Angela Renee Toney, 54, DUI-alcohol.

-Lauren Nicole Davenport, 35, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 10

-Jennie Jenkins Fitz-gerald, 33, simple assault.

-Jay Lawrence Fitz-gerald, 41, harassment.

-Ian Dwight Parton, 40, criminal trespass first degree.

-Byron Lontrelle Hope, 41, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 11

-Chase Edward Biddy, 24, DUI-controlled substance.

-Danny Kevin O’Leary, 18, underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol.

-Jacob Reuben Boone, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party.

-Emma Louise McDow, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party.

 

Montevallo

July 8

-Gelacio Vega Cruz, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Destiny Michelle Tate, larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest.

July 10

-Syibrieka Syirella Underwood, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

 

Pelham

July 4

-Jose Perez Ruiz, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Raul Aguilar, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Guadalupe Sostenes Reyes, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

July 5

-Jochelle Burke, 25, of Birmingham, theft of property in the second degree – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items.

July 6

-Lakendria Frazier, 28, of Prattville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – RRL run red lights RRL.

July 8

-Jarrod Lowery, 22, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Esperanza Martinez, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

July 9

-Ashley Sims, 28, of Hueytown, traffic – ST switched tag, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – expired license.

-Charles Atkinson, 52, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Jennifer Rookis, 46, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

July 10

-Lauren Bryant, 35, of Birmingham, conservation – selling livestock without license.

-Corrie Kimbrell, 48, of Mulga, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Asia Dubose, 29, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and traffic – speeding.

-Clinton Anderson, 47, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of July 18, 2021

Police reports for the week of July 18, 2021

Restaurant scores for the week of July 18, 2021

Divorces for the week of July 18, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest

Columbiana

Vic’s Pizza now open at Columbiana location

280 Main Story

Montgomery named new Calera Elementary principal, other SCS admins approved

280 Main Story

Residents express mixed feelings about Cahaba Valley Fire’s proposed dues increase

Events

Old Town Ghost Hunt to explore Helena’s haunted history

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families