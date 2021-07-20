Arrest reports for the week of July 18, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 4-12:

Alabaster

July 6

-Casey Lee Sims, 42, of Alabaster, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

July 7

-William Howard Jordan, 29, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocket.

-Anthony Travis Clark, 32, of Birmingham, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

July 8

-Emily Harrelson, 21, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia.

-Kevin Ray Bagwell, 47, of Irondale, Alabama , public intoxication.

-Kenneth Lane Lucas, 49, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

July 10

-Lauren Elizabeth Bryant, 35, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

-Emily Brooke Campbell, 22, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

July 11

-Bo Frank Leigh, 47, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Andrey Devoy Smith, 48, of Northport, alias warrant theft of property fourth degree.

July 12

-Erick Danilo Amaya Moreno, 22, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Calera

July 5

-Tremail Terrion Evans, DUI-alcohol.

-Blanca Iris Ozuna Perez, DUI-alcohol.

-Matthew Steven Oates, failure to appear.

-Justin Tal Carpenter, failure to appear.

-Brittany Nicole Jones, drug paraphernalia.

-Jonathan Glenn Brasher, failure to appear (three counts).

July 6

-Jamie Lynn Benton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Jonathan Dennard Kelley, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.

-David N. White, failure to appear.

-Lakendria Sharess Frazier, failure to appear.

-Leona Denetris Swift, failure to appear.

-Matthew William Wideman, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Rebecca Arlene Leathers, failure to appear.

July 7

-Desirre Martes Griffin, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.

-Kevin Ray Bagwell, public intoxication.

-Anthony Oneal Peeples, failure to appear.

-Desmond Edward Cottingham, failure to appear.

-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., failure to appear (two counts).

-Arlin Taylor Dutton, failure to appear.

July 8

-Andraius Dion Burns, failure to appear (two counts).

-John Charles Ben Bancroft, failure to appear.

-Jesse Bo Brandon Smith, failure to appear (two counts).

July 9

-Michael Brent Demedicis, failure to appear.

-Nathaniel Calderon, DUI-alcohol.

-Carlos Hernandez Bello, open container.

July 11

-Christian Miguel Farlas, possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree.

July 12

-Nicson Wright, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Conner Bybee, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, bond revocation (two counts).

Helena

July 4

-Jackie Rodan Evans Jr., 23, possession of marijuana second degree.

July 6

-Justin Michael Swain, 34, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 8

-Phillip Hazon Gibbons Jr., 40, burglary third degree, forgery second degree, theft of property second degree.

-Krystal Dawn Gosset, 48, possession of a controlled substance.

-Christopher Devin King, 32, failure to appear-traffic.

July 9

-Ana McKenczie Roberson, 23, DUI-alcohol.

-Christopher Devin King, 32, criminal mischief.

-Angela Renee Toney, 54, DUI-alcohol.

-Lauren Nicole Davenport, 35, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 10

-Jennie Jenkins Fitz-gerald, 33, simple assault.

-Jay Lawrence Fitz-gerald, 41, harassment.

-Ian Dwight Parton, 40, criminal trespass first degree.

-Byron Lontrelle Hope, 41, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 11

-Chase Edward Biddy, 24, DUI-controlled substance.

-Danny Kevin O’Leary, 18, underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol.

-Jacob Reuben Boone, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party.

-Emma Louise McDow, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party.

Montevallo

July 8

-Gelacio Vega Cruz, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Destiny Michelle Tate, larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest.

July 10

-Syibrieka Syirella Underwood, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Pelham

July 4

-Jose Perez Ruiz, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Raul Aguilar, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Guadalupe Sostenes Reyes, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

July 5

-Jochelle Burke, 25, of Birmingham, theft of property in the second degree – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items.

July 6

-Lakendria Frazier, 28, of Prattville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – RRL run red lights RRL.

July 8

-Jarrod Lowery, 22, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Esperanza Martinez, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

July 9

-Ashley Sims, 28, of Hueytown, traffic – ST switched tag, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – expired license.

-Charles Atkinson, 52, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Jennifer Rookis, 46, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

July 10

-Lauren Bryant, 35, of Birmingham, conservation – selling livestock without license.

-Corrie Kimbrell, 48, of Mulga, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Asia Dubose, 29, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and traffic – speeding.

-Clinton Anderson, 47, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.