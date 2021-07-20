expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Divorces for the week of July 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:43 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 23-July 13:

-Elizabeth Jewel Fraser Brown, of Calera, and Fred Jeffrey Brown, of Calera.

-Henry F. Briley, of Alabaster, and Samantha Ann Briley, of Helena.

-Amanda P. Burks, of Wilsonville, and Ashley R. Burks, of Wilsonville.

-Bobby S. Stephens, of Birmingham, and Tanya N. Stephens, of Calera.

-Alicia Marie Merrell, of Calera, and Thomas Gregory Merrell, Jr.

-Jennifer Herron Zeimet, of Alabaster, and Kevin Zeimet, of Alabaster.

-Dawn Marie South, of Maylene, and Jerry Michael South, II, of Maylene.

-Catherine Crane Hester, of Tuscaloosa, and Lunie Turner Hester, III, of Birmingham.

-Amy Davis, of Randolph, and Dustin Davis, of Montevallo.

-Amie Mejia Weaver, of Alabaster, and Frederick Demond Weaver, of Alabaster.

-Judith Kay Rhoads, of Alabaster, and Walter Maurice Roberson, Jr., of Alabaster.

-Tarria Undretta McCoy, of Birmingham, and Marcell McCoy, of Loganville, Ga.

-Maria Antonia Beas Arellano, of Calera, and Aldo Martinez Ruiz, of Calera.

-Nykeila Tanaire Core, of Calera, and Robert Lawrence Burrell, Jr., of Hoover.

-Deanna Rice, of Hoover, and Edward P. Barnets, of Medford, N.Y.

-Andrew Robert Schroeder, of Birmingham, and Monica Johnson Schroeder, of Birmingham.

-Craig Wilson Gray, of Pelham, and Ann Stokes Gray, of Pelham.

-Steven Tucker, of Vincent, and Amber Tucker, of Vincent.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of July 18, 2021

Police reports for the week of July 18, 2021

Restaurant scores for the week of July 18, 2021

Divorces for the week of July 18, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest

Columbiana

Vic’s Pizza now open at Columbiana location

280 Main Story

Montgomery named new Calera Elementary principal, other SCS admins approved

280 Main Story

Residents express mixed feelings about Cahaba Valley Fire’s proposed dues increase

Events

Old Town Ghost Hunt to explore Helena’s haunted history

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families