expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 between the Shelby County Airport exit and the Alabaster Promenade exit are shut down this morning due to a truck losing its load of scrap metal.

I-65 northbound shut down near Alabaster

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:10 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 between Calera and Alabaster have been shut down Tuesday morning, July 20, due to a debris spill from a traveling truck.

The truck lost its load of scrap metal between exit 234 and 238, forcing the Alabaster and Calera police departments along with ALDOT to respond.

That puts all northbound lanes from the Shelby County Airport exit to the Alabaster Promenade exit closed until the interstate can be cleared.

The most recent update came from the Alabaster Police Department, saying that the three responding agencies were working to clear the roadway and for travelers to use an alternate route.

More News

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

280 Main Story

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Calera

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

Alabaster Main Story

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Riding for a reason

News

SafeHouse of Shelby County moving to new location

Alabaster Reporter

Young Impressions Child Care expands to five Pre-K Programs

Events

Local butchers competing for $20,000 in meat-cutting challenge

280 Main Story

Tyler Blackwell named head basketball coach at Montevallo High School

Alabaster Main Story

I-65 northbound shut down near Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest