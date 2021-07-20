expand
July 21, 2021

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

By Scott Mims

Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

CALERA — The first ever Calera Cruise-In was held Saturday, July 17, attracting a crowd of car enthusiasts—drivers and admirers alike—to the lot adjacent to Cowart Drugs on Highway 31 downtown.

The original plan was to block off 17th Avenue and hold the event in the Calera Courtyard, but there was plenty of room next to Cowart and a sizeable crowd at that.

Anyone who enjoys restored classic and custom automobiles, a slick paint job, or a revving engine could find plenty to enjoy at the show.

“We came about this idea just two or three weeks ago, and so we had very little time to promote it but we still have had an excellent turnout,” said Calera Main Street Director Jackie Batson. “We have several different car clubs that are showing up today, and even with a little threat of weather, it’s really a great day to walk around and check out all these great cars.”

The plan is to hold the Cruise-In on the third Saturday of each month, Batson said. The event also includes food trucks and music and is slated again for Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

“I feel like it will grow into something maybe a little more formal, and there’s the potential to have vendors and other relationships, but right now it’s just for enthusiasts,” Batson said.

The footprint of the event may grow depending on how much turnout increases over the next few months.

Anyone may register for a future Calera Cruise-In prior to the event by emailing caleracruisein@gmail.com. It is free to participate, and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information and to see rules and regulations, visit CaleraMainStreet.org.

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

