expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Texas Roadhouse will host its Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge on Aug. 3, which will have its employees compete to move on to the national competition for a prize of $20,000. (File)

Local butchers competing for $20,000 in meat-cutting challenge

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:46 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Texas Roadhouse is hosting the first round of its Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Pelham Civic Center.

The competition will have top meat-cutters from Texas Roadhouses throughout the state compete against each other for the chance to move to the semi-finals and finals competitions where they could win $20,000.

“At Texas Roadhouse, our professional butchers hand-cut every steak in each restaurant,” Kody Wyrick, Texas Roadhouse Product Coach said. “Our meat-cutting challenge recognizes the significant contributions of our talented butchers and we’re proud to reward and honor these individuals through this national competition.”

Wyrick said each store sends employees who are part of the “Meat Hero” program, which was created in 2001 and recognizes the efforts of top cutters for the company.

This round will feature seven meat-cutters from around the state including Nick Chatham and Ethan Collins, who are both Pelham-based.

Other competitors include Tommy Dunn, Matt Hamner, JJ Jennings, Chris Byrd and Ricky Lopez.

Those cutters will be given 30-40 pounds of beef. They will be judged based on three factors: quality, yield and speed.

Challengers will have to prepare one sirloin, one fillet and one ribeye for the competition.

The Pelham Civic Center was chosen as the location for this competition due to the need to keep the meat at 38 degrees.

Wyrick also expressed the competition was an opportunity for the cutters to show off their skills and potentially receive some extra money.

“They spend all of their time doing their jobs in the restaurants cutting meat, so we want to give them an opportunity to compete at the local level, our market, and from there we send them on to the regionals and then the finals,” Wyrick said. “It is a really good opportunity for them to get out and really challenge each other and test their skills.”

The competition is open to the public and will run from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Center, located at 500 Amphitheater Road.

More News

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

280 Main Story

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Calera

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

Alabaster Main Story

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Riding for a reason

News

SafeHouse of Shelby County moving to new location

Alabaster Reporter

Young Impressions Child Care expands to five Pre-K Programs

Events

Local butchers competing for $20,000 in meat-cutting challenge

280 Main Story

Tyler Blackwell named head basketball coach at Montevallo High School

Alabaster Main Story

I-65 northbound shut down near Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest