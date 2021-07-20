Marriages for the week of July 18, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 5-9:
-Jesus Garcia to Lizzie Michelle Norberto Gonzalez.
-Tracy Nicole Massey to Michael Paul Fink.
-William Glenn Stephens to Maggie P. Horschel.
-Donald Frank Duncan to Patsy Laverne Campbell.
-Christian Axel Seliger to Casey Barnes Alexander.
-John Henry Banks to Mallary Rochelle Oden.
-Carina Nichole Frances Morris to Jonathan Neal Angelillo.
-Tiffany Christina Statum to William Seth Garvin.
-Dan Tavar Savage to Crystal Deone Gibson.
-Kimberly Lock Williams to Michael Roy McVay.
-Naomi Pitarch Moacho to Peyton Price Davis.
-Charles A. Tidwell to Christina Barnes Frederick.
-Claudia Ruth Banuelos to William Bruce Cooper.
-Brad Alan Howell to Aimee Leanne Brookes.
-Valerie Sue Mennen to Danny Joe McClary.
-Scott Alan Devaughn to Elizabeth Claire Mosley.
-Kenneth Alan Terry to Gerri Rene Brown.
-Thomas Owen Ledbetter to Amanda Jean Ledbetter.
-Clifton Warren Austin to Karen Michelle Barrett.
-Matthew Timothy Myrick to Victoria Yvonne Acker.