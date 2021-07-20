Police reports for the week of July 18, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 4-12:

Alabaster

July 6

-Theft of property first degree from the 1200 block of Shelby West Parkway. Copper pipe valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $20.45 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Meadowlark Place. A catalytic converter valued at $3,500 was stolen.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 500 block of Navajo Trail.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 90 block of Carter Lane.

July 7

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 500 block of Simmsville Road. A Glock 19 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of Airpark Industrial Road. A 2020 registration sticker was stolen.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 800 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. A catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. A Snap-On floor jack valued at $400 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted items valued at $163.09 were stolen.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 400 block of 13th Street Southwest. Two valve stems and a coaxial cable were damaged.

July 8

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Wisteria Drive. A grinder and a pipe were seized.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 10 block of Pony Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Lane Park Trail.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 1400 block of Butler Road. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Total Solutions Way.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing; criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Household goods valued at $53.71 were stolen.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Undisclosed amounts of marijuana and amphetamines/methamphetamines were seized.

July 9

-Fraud-identity theft from the 300 block of Lacey Avenue.

-Information report from the 700 block of Barkley Circle.

-Property damage from the 400 block of First Street North. A vehicle valued at $4,000 was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 1600 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $554.92 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Reese Drive.

July 10

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Alias writ of arrest from Exit 238 of I-65.

-Public intoxication from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

-Information report from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. A purse/wallet was recovered.

-Damaged property from the 1900 block of Shelby County 68. A flock camera pole valued at $500 was damaged.

-Fraud-identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake.

July 11

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 26.

-Information report from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

-Alias warrant from the 1600 block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

July 12

-DUI-alcohol from the 600 block of First Street South.

Calera

July 5

-Failure to appear from I-65 Exit 228.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 9100 block of Franklin Street, Thorsby.

July 6

-Theft of property-motor vehicle, recovery of stolen vehicle from U.S. 31 and Ridgelyn Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from Hillbrook Lane and Alabama 25.

-Attempted suicide from Shelby County 87.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from Stone Creek Place.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 300 block of Summerchase Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from Shelby County 42 and Confederate Cemetery, Calera.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Timberline Trace.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Shelby County 4.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Huntley Parkway, Pelham.

July 7

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from Second Avenue and Renwick Lane.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Failure to appear from I-65 Exit 231.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Waterford Lane.

July 8

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Shoplifting from the 60 block of Shelby County 87.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Addison Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road.

July 9

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Rolling Hills Campground.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, theft of property second degree from the 10 block of Commercial Park Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-DUI-alcohol, open container from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 211.

July 10

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Milgray Lane.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Savannah Lane.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 306.

-Property damage from the 12600 block of Alabama 25.

July 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude from Shelby County 18 and Shelby County 19.

-Public intoxication from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

July 12

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Helena

July 4

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 8400 block of Shoreside Lane.

-Burglary third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

July 5

-Theft-miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Criminal trespass first degree from O’Conner Court N.

-Theft from residence from the 3000 block of Bowron Road.

-Theft of property third degree from Old Cahaba Drive.

July 6

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Valleydale Road.

-Theft-miscellaneous, attempting to elude, recovery of fake money from Helena Marketplace.

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Shelby County 13 at Shelby County 52 West.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Damaged property from an unknown location.

-Civil dispute from Shelby County 17.

July 7

-Domestic dispute from Bowron Road.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Jenkins Circle.

-Miscellaneous incident from Amberley Woods Drive.

-Miscellaneous offense from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property from Shelby County 17.

July 8

-Possession of a controlled substance from Plantation Place.

-Failure to appear-traffic from McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications, theft fourth degree from the 1100 block of Townhouse Road.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 600 block of Riverwoods Landing.

July 9

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.

-Criminal mischief from the Helena Police Department.

-DUI-alcohol from Riverwoods Court.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1400 block of Timber Circle.

-Fraud-identity theft from Old Cahaba Drive.

July 10

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Valleydale Road, Hoover.

July 11

-Theft from residence from the 1500 block of Timber Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17 and Cloverleaf Circle.

-DUI-controlled substance from Shelby County 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party, underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol from Whirlaway Circle.

-Obstructing government operations from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.

July 12

-Property damage from the 800 block of St. Charles Lane.

Montevallo

July 4

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, less than $500 from Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was a black max 255 CC weed eater and a portable waste tank valued at $276.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

July 6

-Domestic incident from Middle Street (bar).

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

July 8

-Traffic – duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from AL-25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a tailgate valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from Cedar Street (department store). Stolen was Frigo Colby Jack and turkey sticks, HI-C mango melon drink mix, SW gummi worms, 16 ounce Sprite can, HI-C fruit punch drink mix and two Haribo gold bears gummy bears valued at $11.55.

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Cedar Street (department store). Stolen was Frigo Colby Jack and turkey sticks, HI-C mango melon drink mix, SW gummi worms, 16 ounce Sprite can, HI-C fruit punch drink mix and two Haribo gold bears gummy bears valued at $11.55.

July 9

-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown).

Pelham

July 4

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Court (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a converter valued at $1,000.

July 6

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Oak Mountain Drive (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $1,000.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a pressure washer valued at $3,000.

July 7

-Theft from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was an ATV valued at $13,000.

July 10

-Theft from the 300 Block of Kilkerran Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a jack, drills and telescope valued at $370.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered other was miscellaneous valued at $562.25. Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $114.07.