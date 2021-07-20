expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Police reports for the week of July 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:51 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 4-12:

Alabaster

July 6

-Theft of property first degree from the 1200 block of Shelby West Parkway. Copper pipe valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $20.45 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Meadowlark Place. A catalytic converter valued at $3,500 was stolen.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 500 block of Navajo Trail.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 90 block of Carter Lane.

July 7

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 500 block of Simmsville Road. A Glock 19 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of Airpark Industrial Road. A 2020 registration sticker was stolen.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 800 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. A catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. A Snap-On floor jack valued at $400 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted items valued at $163.09 were stolen.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 400 block of 13th Street Southwest. Two valve stems and a coaxial cable were damaged.

July 8

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Wisteria Drive. A grinder and a pipe were seized.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 10 block of Pony Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Lane Park Trail.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 1400 block of Butler Road. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Total Solutions Way.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing; criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Household goods valued at $53.71 were stolen.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Undisclosed amounts of marijuana and amphetamines/methamphetamines were seized.

July 9

-Fraud-identity theft from the 300 block of Lacey Avenue.

-Information report from the 700 block of Barkley Circle.

-Property damage from the 400 block of First Street North. A vehicle valued at $4,000 was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 1600 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $554.92 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Reese Drive.

July 10

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Alias writ of arrest from Exit 238 of I-65.

-Public intoxication from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

-Information report from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. A purse/wallet was recovered.

-Damaged property from the 1900 block of Shelby County 68. A flock camera pole valued at $500 was damaged.

-Fraud-identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake.

July 11

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 26.

-Information report from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

-Alias warrant from the 1600 block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

July 12

-DUI-alcohol from the 600 block of First Street South.

 

Calera

July 5

-Failure to appear from I-65 Exit 228.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 9100 block of Franklin Street, Thorsby.

July 6

-Theft of property-motor vehicle, recovery of stolen vehicle from U.S. 31 and Ridgelyn Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from Hillbrook Lane and Alabama 25.

-Attempted suicide from Shelby County 87.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from Stone Creek Place.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 300 block of Summerchase Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from Shelby County 42 and Confederate Cemetery, Calera.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Timberline Trace.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Shelby County 4.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Huntley Parkway, Pelham.

July 7

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from Second Avenue and Renwick Lane.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Failure to appear from I-65 Exit 231.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Waterford Lane.

July 8

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Shoplifting from the 60 block of Shelby County 87.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Addison Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road.

July 9

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Rolling Hills Campground.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, theft of property second degree from the 10 block of Commercial Park Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-DUI-alcohol, open container from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 211.

July 10

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Milgray Lane.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Savannah Lane.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 306.

-Property damage from the 12600 block of Alabama 25.

July 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude from Shelby County 18 and Shelby County 19.

-Public intoxication from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

July 12

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

 

Helena

July 4

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 8400 block of Shoreside Lane.

-Burglary third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

July 5

-Theft-miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Criminal trespass first degree from O’Conner Court N.

-Theft from residence from the 3000 block of Bowron Road.

-Theft of property third degree from Old Cahaba Drive.

July 6

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Valleydale Road.

-Theft-miscellaneous, attempting to elude, recovery of fake money from Helena Marketplace.

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Shelby County 13 at Shelby County 52 West.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Damaged property from an unknown location.

-Civil dispute from Shelby County 17.

July 7

-Domestic dispute from Bowron Road.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Jenkins Circle.

-Miscellaneous incident from Amberley Woods Drive.

-Miscellaneous offense from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property from Shelby County 17.

July 8

-Possession of a controlled substance from Plantation Place.

-Failure to appear-traffic from McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications, theft fourth degree from the 1100 block of Townhouse Road.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 600 block of Riverwoods Landing.

July 9

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.

-Criminal mischief from the Helena Police Department.

-DUI-alcohol from Riverwoods Court.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1400 block of Timber Circle.

-Fraud-identity theft from Old Cahaba Drive.

July 10

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Valleydale Road, Hoover.

July 11

-Theft from residence from the 1500 block of Timber Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17 and Cloverleaf Circle.

-DUI-controlled substance from Shelby County 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party, underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol from Whirlaway Circle.

-Obstructing government operations from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.

July 12

-Property damage from the 800 block of St. Charles Lane.

 

Montevallo

July 4

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, less than $500 from Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was a black max 255 CC weed eater and a portable waste tank valued at $276.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

July 6

-Domestic incident from Middle Street (bar).

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

July 8

-Traffic – duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from AL-25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a tailgate valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from Cedar Street (department store). Stolen was Frigo Colby Jack and turkey sticks, HI-C mango melon drink mix, SW gummi worms, 16 ounce Sprite can, HI-C fruit punch drink mix and two Haribo gold bears gummy bears valued at $11.55.

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Cedar Street (department store). Stolen was Frigo Colby Jack and turkey sticks, HI-C mango melon drink mix, SW gummi worms, 16 ounce Sprite can, HI-C fruit punch drink mix and two Haribo gold bears gummy bears valued at $11.55.

July 9

-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown).

 

Pelham

July 4

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Court (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a converter valued at $1,000.

July 6

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Oak Mountain Drive (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $1,000.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a pressure washer valued at $3,000.

July 7

-Theft from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was an ATV valued at $13,000.

July 10

-Theft from the 300 Block of Kilkerran Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a jack, drills and telescope valued at $370.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered other was miscellaneous valued at $562.25. Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $114.07.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of July 18, 2021

Police reports for the week of July 18, 2021

Restaurant scores for the week of July 18, 2021

Divorces for the week of July 18, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest

Columbiana

Vic’s Pizza now open at Columbiana location

280 Main Story

Montgomery named new Calera Elementary principal, other SCS admins approved

280 Main Story

Residents express mixed feelings about Cahaba Valley Fire’s proposed dues increase

Events

Old Town Ghost Hunt to explore Helena’s haunted history

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families