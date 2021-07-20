expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Spain Park’s Trible, Thompson’s Lozito pick up wins in All-Star golf competition

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:41 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTGOMERY – Two local standout golfers continued showcasing their skills in Montgomery on Monday, July 19 at Arrowhead Country Club in the North-South All-Star golf competition.

The event was forced to dodge weather throughout the morning before eventually ending short due to rain, but both Spain Park’s Taylor Trible and Thompson’s Nick Lozito made their time on the course count.

Each athlete helped their respective team take home a win with Trible and her teammate leading the South team to victory and Lozito and his teammate leading the North team to victory.

Trible entered the tournament playing arguably better than anyone in the state after recently claiming the Alabama Golf Association’s 89th Alabama Women’s State Amateur Championship.

During the tournament, Trible put together an opening round of 72 to shoot even par to earn the seven seed heading into the match play portion of the tournament.

Trible won her first match one up thanks to a win on the 17th hole making the difference, which led her into the quarterfinals.

Taking on two-seed Lauren Gilchrist, who shot 2-under in the stroke play portion of the event, Trible won two early holes and held the lead throughout to win 4&3 for a spot in the semifinals.

Taking on another top-three seed in Kelsey Carstens, the semifinal match was a hard-fought battle that was tied after nine holes. Trible, however, won two of the first four holes on the back nine and only lost hole No. 14 to win one up and advance to the championship.

Trible finished off her torrid trek by taking down top-seeded Molly Brown Davidson, who led after the stroke play portion. Trible, however, won the event one up to finish off the championship win.

“I really don’t have any words,” Trible said after the win. “My dad and I just started crying together. We had a great time together, I love him!”

That was less than two weeks prior to her taking the trip to Arrowhead Country Club, where she once again put together a strong performance.

Paired together with Dadeville’s Lily Johnston, the two golfers teamed up to pick up a 4-2 win against Baylie Webb and Lora Williams.

The performance for the two was the best in the girls competition, earning the most points for the South team, which became key in a tight 19.5-16.5 victory.

Lozito, who is one of the top golfers for the Thompson Warriors, has also been considered a top junior golfer around the Birmingham area in recent years thanks to his performances in junior golf.

Teaming up with Tuscaloosa County’s Seth Rogers, the duo put together a 4-2 win against the team of Vestavia Hills Jackson Sharp and Pell City’s Austin Burnham.

More News

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

280 Main Story

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Calera

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

Alabaster Main Story

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Riding for a reason

News

SafeHouse of Shelby County moving to new location

Alabaster Reporter

Young Impressions Child Care expands to five Pre-K Programs

Events

Local butchers competing for $20,000 in meat-cutting challenge

280 Main Story

Tyler Blackwell named head basketball coach at Montevallo High School

Alabaster Main Story

I-65 northbound shut down near Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship

Montevallo

Shelby County inmate dies following medical emergency

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s splash pad to open July 20

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

Faith

Helena CP Church collecting school supplies for back-to-school event

News

Glow Walk lights up Pelham despite rain

280 Main Story

Shelby County holds onto state’s lowest unemployment rate

Events

Buster Britton Triathlon returning for 35th year

Events

Beadapalooza returning to Helena Aug. 21-22

Montevallo

Montevallo High School names new baseball coach

Montevallo

Parnell Library to host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A session

Montevallo

Library director selected for Rural Library Fellowship

280 Main Story

Shelby County Veterans Service Office relocating to new Columbiana office

Montevallo

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest