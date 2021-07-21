expand
July 21, 2021

God Did It Ministries motorcycle ride raises money for community efforts

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:14 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Nearly 20 motorcycles could be seen cruising through Alabaster, Helena and Pelham on July 17 for the inaugural God Did It Ministries motorcycle ride.

Sanchez Tanniehill, the organization’s founder, said the ride was a way to support the local community and bring attention to the efforts of his group.

“We get grant money for some of the different projects we do,” Tanniehill said. “Unfortunately, they do not always cover what we want to accomplish. We thought this would be a great way to get out in the community and raise some funds for our operations.”

The ride began at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster, where a line of bikers waited anxiously to get out on the road as a visible representation of the organization.

They steadied their bikes and lined up, even Tanniehill got in a side seat on one of the motorcycles.
A volunteer stood in front of the line, counted down, and the bikes were off.

“We ended up going down Alabama 119, over through the crossroads and came back up Shelby County 17 through Helena,” Tanniehill explained. “Helena and their police department were nice enough to help us out. Then we went through Pelham, and their department met us there. Finally, we came past Oak Mountain State Park and worked our way back to Alabaster.”

The tour of bikes were a sight to see as they passed by many of the normal Saturday events like farmers markets and local yard sales.

“I had a great time,” Tanniehill said. “The ride was so smooth.”

He said that feeling was mutual among the riders from what he saw.

“They loved it,” he added. “The cities were very cooperative in making sure everyone was safe. It was very good for our first run and everyone said they would be willing to do it again.”

Organizers had some cause for concern, as rain has been a recurring issue over the past few weeks. They monitored the weather, which worked out for them in the end. Tanniehill attributed the success of the ride to prayer.
“It rained a little bit but it didn’t stay,” he explained. “I prayed and the Lord said, ‘I got you.’ We had no worries in the end.”

God Did It Ministries uses its funds to help support community initiatives like providing local students with school supplies and other items hosting community events and other things.

“The whole thing I wanted the community to get behind and come together. I think it was a good first time,” Tanniehill said. “Please continue to pray for us.”

He said people who are interested in supporting the organization could purchase special patches made for this run. Anyone interested in a purchase can reach out on the God Did It Ministries Facebook page.

