expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

(File)

Secretary of State holding free voter ID event in Alabaster

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer 

ALABASTER – All Alabama voters are required to have a specific type of photo identification in order to vote in any election in the state.

The Office of the Secretary of State will be providing an opportunity for those without a valid ID card to receive one for free during an event at the Albert L. Scott Library on Saturday, July 24.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and is open to anyone in need of an ID.

To qualify for a free voter ID card, applicants must meet the following requirements:

-Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address.

-Must must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting.

-Must provide identification such as:

  • Non valid Photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)
  • Birth certificate
  • Marriage record
  • Medicare or Medicaid documents
  • Military record
  • Official school record or transcript
  • Social Security Administration document
  • State or Federal Census record
  • Hospital or nursing home record
  • Certificate of Citizenship

Voter registration forms will also be available during the event to register to vote or update current registration.

More information can be found by calling the Secretary of State’s office at 800-274-8683 or at Alabamavotes.gov.

 

More News

Plans for proposed subdivisions near Chelsea, Columbiana approved

Joe Sparacino ready to take over as Calera head baseball coach

Beulah Mae’s opens restaurant in Alabaster

Secretary of State holding free voter ID event in Alabaster

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Plans for proposed subdivisions near Chelsea, Columbiana approved

Alabaster Main Story

Joe Sparacino ready to take over as Calera head baseball coach

Alabaster Main Story

Beulah Mae’s opens restaurant in Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Secretary of State holding free voter ID event in Alabaster

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition Birdies for Charity raises $1 million

280 Reporter

Shelby Humane hosting “Clear the Shelter” adoption event

Alabaster Main Story

Children discover ‘God’s Great Light’ at Camp Branch VBS

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools invests $5 million in school improvements

Alabaster Main Story

Columbiana to host job fair in August

Helena

Kids enjoy Rock and Roll Playground at Old Town Live

280 Main Story

Asbury’s Summer Institute to explore Eastern Orthodox Christianity

Events

Friday Nights at the Cove to wrap up with Red Hot Rodeo

Alabaster Main Story

God Did It Ministries motorcycle ride raises money for community efforts

Calera

Inaugural Calera Cruise-In logs miles of fun

280 Main Story

‘Something different:’ Greek Street serves up Athens-inspired fare

Calera

Irvin shadows Main Street programs, businesses to benefit students through Career Corps

Alabaster Main Story

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Riding for a reason

News

SafeHouse of Shelby County moving to new location

Alabaster Reporter

Young Impressions Child Care expands to five Pre-K Programs

Events

Local butchers competing for $20,000 in meat-cutting challenge

280 Main Story

Tyler Blackwell named head basketball coach at Montevallo High School

Alabaster Main Story

I-65 northbound shut down near Alabaster

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster tennis team wins Junior Team Tennis Championship