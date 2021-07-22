expand
July 23, 2021

Shelby Humane is hosting its "Clear the Shelter" adoption event in three locations on Saturday, July 24. (File)

Shelby Humane hosting “Clear the Shelter” adoption event

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:24 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

Shelby Humane will host its “Clear the Shelter” event on Saturday, July 24 at locations throughout the county with a goal of adopting out hundreds of cats and dogs.

According to Director of Development Tree Davidson, Shelby Humane will be out at The Rocking L Stables in Leeds and at the 280 and Alabaster PetSmart locations.

“Our shelter is full. We need to find homes for the animals in our care,” Davidson explained. “Puppy and kitten season was extremely high this year. On several occasions, we had 30 kittens surrendered at the shelter. We have wonderful, lovable babies that need to find their new families.”

The shelter currently has 146 cats and kittens, and 223 dogs and puppies needing to find their forever homes.

“We are trying to adopt as many animals as we can this weekend. At the farm we will have some food trucks,” Davidson said. “We will have 25 dogs at Rocking L Stables, and plenty more at the two PetSmart locations.”

Those interested in adopting can visit Shelby Humane’s website and view some of its animals, and fill out an adoption application ahead of time. There will also be applications available at the three sites.

Anyone needing more information can contact Apryl Stanley, public relations, at (205) 903-7085 or visit Shelbyhumane.org.

