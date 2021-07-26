Barks and Brews: Shelby Humane and Interstellar partner for benefit

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Shelby Humane and Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Co. partnered together to host the Barks and Brews event.

Animal lovers and beer enthusiasts were encouraged to come out and spend some time meeting staff from Shelby Humane and learning more about the organization’s efforts.

Shelby Humane planned on having dogs out at the event, but that was prevented by the weather on the day.

“It was a great event and there was. Lot of food trucks and everything else,” Director of Development Tree Davidson said. “Sadly, because of the rain we couldn’t bring the dogs out. We can’t have them out in rough weather, but we still think it was a great opportunity.”

The organization partnered with Interstellar for a drink special, where a certain portion of profits would go to supporting the shelter.

“Shane Kelly and everyone at Interstellar did a great job on working with everyone,” Davidson said. “We really appreciate everything they do and have done to support the shelter.”

Each month, Interstellar hosts its Food Truck Frenzy event, where guests can come out and enjoy dinner and a drink in a relaxing environment. The brewery utilized this event as a way to help drum up attention and support for the shelter’s efforts.

“The band set up and people started trickling throughout the event,” Davidson said. “Some people brought their dogs with them, which created a great atmosphere. We were a little disappointed the weather would not allow us to have our dogs there, but everyone was really understanding and encouraging. We had people that just came and talked to us, and event had some donate to us.”

Despite the lack of adoption opportunities, Barks and Brews still allowed Shelby Humane an opportunity to meet with the public and spread the word about its mission.

“Partnering with organizations and businesses in Shelby County like Interstellar is really great for us,” Davidson said. “It was great exposure for us and we were just so grateful and thankful for everyone who took time to make this event possible. We look forward to having more in the future.”