July 27, 2021

The Helena Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for fall sports, including softball, baseball and soccer. (File)

Helena’s fall sports open for registration

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:14 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – As fall approaches, parents and their children will be looking for fun activities to fulfill their interests while not in school.

To accommodate this, Helena Parks and Recreation offers different sports and activities on a city-level to youth in the area.

For those interested in playing a sport this fall, registration for baseball, softball and soccer recently opened.

Registration began on July 17,  meaning parents are now able to register their children online for the activities through Aug. 14.

Fees for the sports are $100 for T-ball, $120 for baseball and softball and $160 for those playing soccer.

There are a variety of teams for each sport and children will be assigned to the teams based on their age as of Jan. 1, 2022.

T-ball is open to ages 3-4, baseball and softball are open for ages 5-12 and soccer is open to ages 4-12.

There will be a walk-in registration and fitting day on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Helena Community Center from 1-4 p.m. for all three sports.

Registration for all sports can be completed through Aug. 14 by visiting Cityofhelena.org.

Those needing more information about registration can contact Scott Verner at sverner@cityofhelena.org or (205) 620-2877.

According to the department, coaches are still needed for some of the sports, those interested can contact Verner or Bill Miller by emailing Bmiller@cityofhelena.org.

