July 28, 2021

Helena Police are investigating fireworks-related vandalism that occurred in the restrooms at Joe Tucker Park. (Contributed)

Police investigating fireworks-related vandalism at Joe Tucker Park

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

HELENA – Helena Police are investigating vandalism that occurred in the restrooms at Joe Tucker Park.

Several toilets in the facility were either damaged or completely destroyed by fireworks, according to HPD Chief Brad Flynn.

“Sometime over the weekend, we believe on Saturday night, someone set off a large number of fireworks or firecrackers in the toilets of both bathrooms,” Flynn said. “The damage can be clearly seen in the photos.”

Flynn said the department was taking this investigation very seriously because of the criminal nature, but also because of the location.

“This type of crime is something we take very seriously,” Flynn said. “This facility is used by families and children every day. The bathroom is adjacent to an area where kids with special needs can play and enjoy themselves. You would have to be a truly sick person to do that kind of damage just for kicks. We believe that is what occurred, they did it just for the fun.”

Flynn said the department has already developed some potential leads through assistance from the public.

“The public has been great and we want to ask if they have any additional information to please call us,” Flynn said. “We have had a couple people reach out to us with very helpful information and we want to get as much as we can.”

Anyone with any information related to the vandalism should contact Detective Kevin Palmer at 205-663-6499 or by email at kpalmer@helenapd.com.

 

Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

Evangel Lightning 2021 football prediction

Cornerstone Chargers 2021 football prediction

