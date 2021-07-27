TMS Symphonic Band selected to perform at AMEA Conference

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Thompson Middle School Symphonic Band was recently selected to perform at the Alabama Music Educators Association Conference (AMEA) in early 2022.

The conference brings together music educators from across the state for several days of clinics and performances.

Each year, bands from high schools throughout Alabama submit recordings to participate in the performances. A blind panel of judges will then pick the best three to four groups to perform.

TMS Director of Bands Michael Chambless said his students prepared and recorded two pieces of music during the spring semester and submitted them to the panel.

“We worked for most of this spring semester on the recordings that we ended up submitting,” Chambless said. “They ask you to submit two pieces of varying repertoire. We ended up recording a march and a blues dance-style piece as our submissions.”

Chambless said the band’s submission was due to the hard work his students put in throughout the semester and expressed how proud he was.

“This is an incredible honor. They put so much time and effort into getting selected for this. Anytime you put in that kind of time and dedication it is incredible,” Chambless said. “They are really proud of their work, and I am really proud of them. This is a really incredible feeling for everyone involved with the program. This is truly a great testament to the wonderful students that we get to teach, and the incredible support and culture we have at TMS and ACS.”

Chambless also noted the support of the school system as a motivator for this kind of success.

“We are able to accomplish these things with great leadership and support from our principal, Dr. Woodley, and Superintendent Dr. Vickers,” Chambless explained “The vision they have for our school system and our band makes this a great environment, and helps our students feel really supported.”

Most importantly, this accomplishment is a positive reaffirmation for the students, according to Chambless.

“They put in hard work and dedicated all of their time to get a great outcome,” Chambless said. “Music is meant to make you feel really special and inspired. The most important thing for me is that the kids get to have a special connection with the music and get to have a great time performing it.”

The AMEA Conference is currently scheduled to take place June 20-22 in , where the TMS Symphonic band will perform.