12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM — This September, in recognition of Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will initiate its ninth annual A State of Teal Awareness Campaign and host its 12th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K.

LCBF’s A State of Teal Awareness Campaign will begin Sept. 1 and continue throughout the month; its goal to highlight the importance of increasing awareness of gynecologic cancers. Awareness is spread through the use of radio advertising, digital advertising, and events including Head Over Teal. Teal lighting will be observed in many businesses and cities throughout the state.

“September is an impactful month for the foundation as we continue our awareness efforts throughout the community,” said Ramona Graffeo, LCBF Executive Director. “With no early detection or screening for four of the five gynecologic cancers, providing early detection signs and symptoms for these cancers is so important to women of all ages and a huge part of our mission here at LCBF.”

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, the 12th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K will return to the Town Hall in the Hoover Preserve subdivision on Saturday, Sept. 25. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during packet pick-up, hand sanitizer stations will be available on race day, and participants are encouraged to remain vigilant to the potential spread of germs. Event features include: 5K race, 10K race, family friendly games, face painting, food, and live music. Participants have the opportunity to raise funds individually and/or as a team. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card. Social media engagement is encouraged using the hashtag #headoverteal. LCBF social media platforms include Facebook @LCBFoundation, Instagram at lcbfoundation, YouTube at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, and Flickr at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation.

“The health and safety of our supporters, volunteers, and staff continues to be of the utmost importance as we once again hold this event in person,” said Irene Goddard, LCBF Development Director. “This annual tradition is paramount in the foundation’s efforts to raise proceeds that help fund early detection research, GYN cancer awareness campaigns, and financial support services for patients and their families.”

Online registration is available by visiting Thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.