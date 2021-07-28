Arrest reports for the week of July 25, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from June 1-30 and July 11-18:

Alabaster

July 12

-Robert Colton Lyle, 27, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

-Jdree Michelle Cannady, 38, of Jemison, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

-Jalon Maurice Rowe, 18, of Sylacauga, capias warrant.

July 13

-Brian Edwin Graf, 48, alias warrant (two counts).

-Robert Earl North Jr., 26, of Helena, failure to appear.

-Somer Denise Courtney, 37, of Alabaster, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

-Randall Keith Majors, 50, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Donna Estelle McMullin, 49, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.

-Ashley Nicole Scott, 24, of Calera, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

-Trina Ann Frierson, 56, of Birmingham, alias warrant, capias warrant.

-Jose Yovany Santiago-Contreas, 36, of Birmingham, alias warrant-harassment.

-Christopher Allen Letts, 21, of Montevallo, sexual abuse first degree (two counts).

July 14

-Carlos Dion Roscoe, 36, of Birmingham, driving while license suspended.

-Christopher Allen Huckabaa, 36, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.

-Heather Marie Black, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Monica Trenholm, 55, of Alabaster, harassing communications.

July 15

-Christina Bonnie Hines, 41, of Maplesville, alias warrant-child neglect (Chilton County).

-Rebecca Dianne Lucas, 40, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

July 16

-Arnol Romario Bardales Dominguez, 27, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Mireya Victoriano Rivas, 30, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

-Jacob Michael Swindle, 29, of Jasper, bail jumping second degree (four counts).

-Juan Sanchez-Gomez, 39, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

July 17

-Cadell Orenthia McCain, 23, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.

-Elias Vazquez Mendez, 31, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Kevin Brent Elliott, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Ricky Ricarado Green, 64, of Pelham, failure to appear.

-Jazmon Bryer Higgins, 29, of Birmingham, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

-Cody Jonathan Kinsel, 20, of Vestavia, stolen property-RSP sale of stolen property, carrying pistol unlawfully.

-Russell Ray Thomas, 39, of Helena, failure to appear.

July 18

-Ricardo Venegas Guzman, 34, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.

-Jerderek Dashawn Little, 20, of Montgomery, firearm license required.

-Alazavia Devontae Berry, 19, of Montgomery, firearms license required, failure to appear (Hoover Police Department).

-Charles Ament Armstrong, 20, of Montgomery, stolen property-RSP sale of stolen property, firearms license required.

Calera

July 12

-Nicson Wright, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Conner Bybee, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, bond revocation (two counts).

-Cristian Bardoniano-Martinez, failure to appear.

July 13

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, DUI-any substance.

-Alejandro Venegas Mendoza, agency assist.

July 14

-Christopher William Stout, failure to appear.

-Thomas Davis Goolsby, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Brian Keith Sanders, possession of marijuana second degree.

July 15

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, agency assist.

-Darius Devon Hallaway, court commitment order.

-Danielle Lynn Migliara, public intoxication, bond revocation.

-Christopher Mark Starr, drug paraphernalia.

July 16

-James Scott Wilson, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Harpersville

June 2

-Matthew Perrin of Wilsonville, warrant-ours.

June 6

-Michael Northcutt of Harpersville, disorderly conduct.

June 7

-James Vick Jr. of Vincent, attempting to elude.

June 9

-Matthew Raymond of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

June 10

-Dustin Goodwin of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

-Lori Hubert of Columbiana, warrant-others.

June 11

-Kimberly McKinney of Huntsville, warrant-ours.

June 12

-Matthew Wattenbarger of an unknown location, domestic assault, public intoxication.

June 13

-Melissa Smoot of Childersburg, warrant-ours.

June 17

-Kevin Riner of Harpersville, violation of protection from abuse order.

June 21

-Author McGuire of Talladega, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, assault third degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Robbie Rodenhaver of Childersburg, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

June 23

-Darayia Wilson of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

June 24

-James Rose of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

-Jonathan Buckhannan of Sylacauga, warrant-others.

June 25

-Steven Robertson of Vincent, domestic violence-harassment.

June 28

-Brandon Burch of Fairfield, warrant-ours.

June 29

-Floyd Booth of Vincent, warrant-ours.

June 30

-Marvin Kelley of Alpine, public intoxication.

-Kayla Jones of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

Helena

July 13

-Danalis Jaquan Banks, 24, bail jumping.

-Ashley Dawn Griffin, 36, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 15

-Robert Jason Jones, 41, bail jumping second degree.

-Anthony Oneal Peeples, 27, bail jumping.

July 17

-Russell Ray Thomas, 39, probation violation.

July 19

-Travis Lynn Merrell, 24, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Christie Parker Mondragon, 46, possession of a controlled substance.

Montevallo

July 11

-James Edward Lee, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 12

-Garrett Ripken Sweatt, damaged property – criminal mischief.

-Rylie Garyn Burkeens, damaged property – criminal mischief.

July 13

-Tremayne Green, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 15

-Richard Lewis Nelms, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Maura Michelle Yowe, assault – domestic – harassment – family, assault – domestic violence – third degree, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

July 18

-Denzell Justin Rhine, 28, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.

Pelham

July 11

-Clinton Anderson, 47, of Helena, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

July 12

-Thomas Percer, 72, of Pelham, indecent exposure.

July 13

-Alejandro Mendoza, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – ST switched tag.

-Kristopher Evans, 19, of Adger, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

July 14

-Christopher Huckabaa, 36, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Tiffany Kendricks, 31, of Newbern, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Sharon Samuel, 50, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

July 15

-Michael Milstead, 48, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – expired license.

-Kiandra Yancey, 29, of Brookhaven, traffic – ILU improper lane useage.

-Davida Taylor, 37, of Calera, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

July 16

-Brandon Boothe, 33, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Ledaniel Johnson, 29, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Kiren Cummings, 23, of Fultondale, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speeding.

July 17

-Luis Sitan-Pacay, 23, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Tina Cordea, 42, of Montevallo, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.

-Ricky Green, 64, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Alberto Valdizon-Alas, 40, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.