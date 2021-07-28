Arrest reports for the week of July 25, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from June 1-30 and July 11-18:
Alabaster
July 12
-Robert Colton Lyle, 27, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.
-Jdree Michelle Cannady, 38, of Jemison, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.
-Jalon Maurice Rowe, 18, of Sylacauga, capias warrant.
July 13
-Brian Edwin Graf, 48, alias warrant (two counts).
-Robert Earl North Jr., 26, of Helena, failure to appear.
-Somer Denise Courtney, 37, of Alabaster, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.
-Randall Keith Majors, 50, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
-Donna Estelle McMullin, 49, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.
-Ashley Nicole Scott, 24, of Calera, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.
-Trina Ann Frierson, 56, of Birmingham, alias warrant, capias warrant.
-Jose Yovany Santiago-Contreas, 36, of Birmingham, alias warrant-harassment.
-Christopher Allen Letts, 21, of Montevallo, sexual abuse first degree (two counts).
July 14
-Carlos Dion Roscoe, 36, of Birmingham, driving while license suspended.
-Christopher Allen Huckabaa, 36, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.
-Heather Marie Black, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Monica Trenholm, 55, of Alabaster, harassing communications.
July 15
-Christina Bonnie Hines, 41, of Maplesville, alias warrant-child neglect (Chilton County).
-Rebecca Dianne Lucas, 40, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
July 16
-Arnol Romario Bardales Dominguez, 27, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Mireya Victoriano Rivas, 30, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.
-Jacob Michael Swindle, 29, of Jasper, bail jumping second degree (four counts).
-Juan Sanchez-Gomez, 39, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
July 17
-Cadell Orenthia McCain, 23, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.
-Elias Vazquez Mendez, 31, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Kevin Brent Elliott, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Ricky Ricarado Green, 64, of Pelham, failure to appear.
-Jazmon Bryer Higgins, 29, of Birmingham, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.
-Cody Jonathan Kinsel, 20, of Vestavia, stolen property-RSP sale of stolen property, carrying pistol unlawfully.
-Russell Ray Thomas, 39, of Helena, failure to appear.
July 18
-Ricardo Venegas Guzman, 34, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.
-Jerderek Dashawn Little, 20, of Montgomery, firearm license required.
-Alazavia Devontae Berry, 19, of Montgomery, firearms license required, failure to appear (Hoover Police Department).
-Charles Ament Armstrong, 20, of Montgomery, stolen property-RSP sale of stolen property, firearms license required.
Calera
July 12
-Nicson Wright, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Conner Bybee, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, bond revocation (two counts).
-Cristian Bardoniano-Martinez, failure to appear.
July 13
-Brandon Lee Hendrix, DUI-any substance.
-Alejandro Venegas Mendoza, agency assist.
July 14
-Christopher William Stout, failure to appear.
-Thomas Davis Goolsby, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
-Brian Keith Sanders, possession of marijuana second degree.
July 15
-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, agency assist.
-Darius Devon Hallaway, court commitment order.
-Danielle Lynn Migliara, public intoxication, bond revocation.
-Christopher Mark Starr, drug paraphernalia.
July 16
-James Scott Wilson, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Harpersville
June 2
-Matthew Perrin of Wilsonville, warrant-ours.
June 6
-Michael Northcutt of Harpersville, disorderly conduct.
June 7
-James Vick Jr. of Vincent, attempting to elude.
June 9
-Matthew Raymond of Columbiana, warrant-ours.
June 10
-Dustin Goodwin of Columbiana, warrant-ours.
-Lori Hubert of Columbiana, warrant-others.
June 11
-Kimberly McKinney of Huntsville, warrant-ours.
June 12
-Matthew Wattenbarger of an unknown location, domestic assault, public intoxication.
June 13
-Melissa Smoot of Childersburg, warrant-ours.
June 17
-Kevin Riner of Harpersville, violation of protection from abuse order.
June 21
-Author McGuire of Talladega, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, assault third degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-Robbie Rodenhaver of Childersburg, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
June 23
-Darayia Wilson of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
June 24
-James Rose of Birmingham, warrant-ours.
-Jonathan Buckhannan of Sylacauga, warrant-others.
June 25
-Steven Robertson of Vincent, domestic violence-harassment.
June 28
-Brandon Burch of Fairfield, warrant-ours.
June 29
-Floyd Booth of Vincent, warrant-ours.
June 30
-Marvin Kelley of Alpine, public intoxication.
-Kayla Jones of Columbiana, warrant-ours.
Helena
July 13
-Danalis Jaquan Banks, 24, bail jumping.
-Ashley Dawn Griffin, 36, failure to appear/comply/pay.
July 15
-Robert Jason Jones, 41, bail jumping second degree.
-Anthony Oneal Peeples, 27, bail jumping.
July 17
-Russell Ray Thomas, 39, probation violation.
July 19
-Travis Lynn Merrell, 24, failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Christie Parker Mondragon, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Montevallo
July 11
-James Edward Lee, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 12
-Garrett Ripken Sweatt, damaged property – criminal mischief.
-Rylie Garyn Burkeens, damaged property – criminal mischief.
July 13
-Tremayne Green, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
July 15
-Richard Lewis Nelms, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Maura Michelle Yowe, assault – domestic – harassment – family, assault – domestic violence – third degree, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
July 18
-Denzell Justin Rhine, 28, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.
Pelham
July 11
-Clinton Anderson, 47, of Helena, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
July 12
-Thomas Percer, 72, of Pelham, indecent exposure.
July 13
-Alejandro Mendoza, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – ST switched tag.
-Kristopher Evans, 19, of Adger, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
July 14
-Christopher Huckabaa, 36, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Tiffany Kendricks, 31, of Newbern, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Sharon Samuel, 50, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
July 15
-Michael Milstead, 48, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – expired license.
-Kiandra Yancey, 29, of Brookhaven, traffic – ILU improper lane useage.
-Davida Taylor, 37, of Calera, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
July 16
-Brandon Boothe, 33, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Ledaniel Johnson, 29, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
-Kiren Cummings, 23, of Fultondale, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speeding.
July 17
-Luis Sitan-Pacay, 23, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Tina Cordea, 42, of Montevallo, foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.
-Ricky Green, 64, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Alberto Valdizon-Alas, 40, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.