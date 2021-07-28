expand
Ad Spot

July 28, 2021

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian hosting prayer event for returning students

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church is hosting its Pray at the Pole event Sunday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. outside of the church.

The purpose of this event is for the community to come together and lift up returning students in prayer, according to Pastor Mike Ensminger.

“We just want to kick off the school year with prayer,” Ensminger said. “With everything going on in the world, and in society, we just want to continue to put God first in everything. We think it is only right, and this is a great way to do that.”

The event is open to anyone in the community and will be an opportunity for the community to come together and support its students.

“We just want to get the community and the students together to let them know we support them in whatever they do,” Ensminger said. “If they have any issues we will be there for them and love and support them. We want to pray for them and meet any needs they may have.”

Following the prayer service, the church will offer light refreshments for anyone in attendance.

Ensminger explained the idea behind this event it to ensure the church is a good steward of the community and tries helps all of those in it.

“This is just one of the many things we do to try and support the community,” Ensminger said. “That is what we are all about, just supporting them. This will be a short and sweet way to have a moment with our city’s students, and let them know we love and care about them.”

The service will take place outside of Helena Cumberland Presbyterian, which is located at 3396 Helena Road. More information about the church is available at Helenacpchurch.net.

 

More News

Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

Evangel Lightning 2021 football prediction

Cornerstone Chargers 2021 football prediction

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

280 Main Story

12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

Helena

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian hosting prayer event for returning students

280 Main Story

Coffee shop on wheels: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck rolling through Shelby County

Columbiana

Governor honors UM bass fishing team for earning national title

280 Reporter

Gold Star Children’s Day recognized in Alabama

News

Pelham High School marching band prepares “Crossroads” show

280 Reporter

3 Doors Down and Seether bring live music back to Pelham

News

Column: Mental health matters, it’s time we recognize it

Helena

Cahaba River Bridge work will cause periodic delays and closures July 28-29

Calera

Calera receiver Kobe Prentice commits to Alabama

Helena

Helena residents voice concerns about rezoning measure, development

Helena

Police investigating fireworks-related vandalism at Joe Tucker Park

280 Main Story

Greystone member, former Spain Park player Nick Dunlap wins U.S. Junior Amateur

280 Main Story

Shelby County applying for grant to expand recreational trails

Helena

HPD officer recognized for deescalating potentially fatal situation

280 Reporter

A life of service: Shelby County Commissioner Dan Acker remembered

Alabaster Main Story

TMS Symphonic Band selected to perform at AMEA Conference

Columbiana

Investigation under way following death of Shelby man

Montevallo

Montevallo seeking more grant funding to continue energy upgrades

Alabaster Main Story

Barks and Brews: Shelby Humane and Interstellar partner for benefit

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves new fire transport unit, honors 9U baseball champs

Montevallo

Parnell Library launches free toddler music class

News

Wilton to hold public hearing on community development needs