Land transactions for the week of July 25, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 10-14:

June 10

-Waiel Jassim to Hossein Dovlatabadi, for $85,000, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase II.

-Pamela Yarbrough to Craig Allen Huber, for $600,000, for Lot 136 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Debra C. Greene to Barbara A. Hutchinson, for $355,000, for Lot 26 in Villas Belvedere.

-Trademark Engineering Services Inc. to Cole Stanley Gillard, for $438,900, for Lot 43 in Panther Ridge.

-Ryan L. Wilson to Thor Audiss, for $263,000, for Lot 117 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kristen A. Parker, for $454,168, for Lot 693 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B Resurvey.

-Robert B. Schoeneck to Jonathan Clay Curtis, for $460,000, for Lot 140 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Jeff Carlisle to Matthew Bingham, for $417,000, for Lot 606 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Michael J. Boaz to Kevin D. Poage, for $185,000, for Lot 695 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Jason L. Slayton to Valerie D. Stirtmire, for $450,000, for Lot 2140 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Nine Blessings LLC to Dylan Gamache, for $190,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-RDS Investments LLC to Reid Sarenpa, for $247,100, for Lot 42 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I and Lot 65 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Kendra D. Starks to Kendra D. Starks, for $160,400, for Lot 93 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Sandra H. Montgomery to Judith P. Binns, for $155,500, for Lot 2 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Jenny A. Bartlett to Jenny A. Bartlett, for $73,500, for Lot 514 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Sarah H. Atchison to AU Chelsea Hospitality Group LLC, for xxx, for Lot 1 in Atchisons Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat of A Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Joseph Meadow to Byron Nicholas Foster, for $285,000, for Lot 23 in Olde Towne Forest 2nd Addition.

-Maria De La Pava to Steven C. Hassenplug, for $599,000, for Lot 47 in Courtyard Manor.

-Samuel Bristow to Davis Industries Inc., for $400,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Westervelt Company to Ferman Garrett, for $22,960, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Kenneth L. McCord to Kaitlyn E. Palmieri, for $228,332.86, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Ilean Taylor to Patrick Aaron Alford, for $330,000, for Lot 10 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Margaret Birk Doss to Margaret Birk Doss, for $254,100, for Lot 31 in Mill Springs Estates 3rd Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Debyron Markeith Byner, for $372,666, for Lot 7114 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Yuvonda L. Gray to Amy Smith, for $282,100, for Lot 336 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-John R. Norris to Efrain Aguirre Acevez, for $327,000, for Lot 40 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Final Plat.

-Olive Faye Vincent to Amanda Vincent Randolph, for $74,800, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Anil P. Agarwal to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $346,000, for Lot 401 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Amended Map.

-Anthony Giardina to Anthony Giardina, for $332,000, for Lot 10 in Southpointe Fifth Sector.

-Kermit Houston Roberson to Michael E. Roberson, for $30,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Nesha Davis to Oscar M. Sanchez, for $450,000, for Lot 1212 in Manors of Ballantrae Club Drive Final Plat.

-James Vandiver to Merrie Eichholt, for $535,000, for Lot 14 in Liberty Cove.

-Casey Frederickson to Joshua Allen Appel, for $350,000, for Lot 9 in Broken Bow South.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Emir Kurtovic, for $354,445, for Lot 95 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $439,800, for Lots 235 and 236 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lamarcus Gabreil Jones, for $351,195, for Lot 93 in Creekview Sector 1.

June 11

-Marcus Goode to Derrick Matthew Henderson, for $275,000, for Lot 450 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Chelsea One LLC to Classic American Homes Inc., for $35,900, for Lot 410 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve Resurvey of Lots 403 and 410.

-Keith D. Thompson to William E. McCown, for $699,500, for Lot 15 in Bennetts Resurvey of Lots 14 and 15 Applecross.

-Edward F. Reed to Rickey Lee Pendley, for $227,000, for Lot 89A in Amberly Woods 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lot 89 and Lots 139 and 140 in Amberly Woods 3rd Sector Phase I.

-Shea Sims Shannon to Tyler R. James, for $340,500, for Lot 4 in Emerald Lake Plat Number 1 Amended Plat.

-Hershel Sanford Ellison to Howard Wheeler, for $1,500, for Lots 9 and 10 in Shelby Town of Survey.

-Tonya T. Proctor to Cary P. Cavender, for $670,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Map.

-Janice B. Peoples to Myers Landscapes LLC, for $405,000, for Lot 2 in Peoples 261 Subdivision.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Benjamin F. Lewis, for $192,645, for Lot 231 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Debbie D. Turnbloom to Robert James Carlee, for $22,000, for Lot 1 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Gregory Tonico, for $200,875, for Lot 233 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jeffrey Harris, for $238,980, for Lot 18 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Sherry K. Davidson to Bham Buyers LLC, for $80,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Bham Buyers LLC to Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC, for $108,442, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Birmingham to James Earl Washington, for $204,995, for Lot 232 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Tracaris Miller, for $213,010, for Lot 230 in Spring Crossing Sector 2.

-Jeannine Cain to Jeannine Cain, for $269,730, for Lot 63 in Valley Station Second Sector.

-Carole Reese Allen to Sheri Romano Rumphrey, for $166,123, for Lot 2 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Shana Renee McClain to Joshua Martin, for $250,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Roy C. Smith to Richard S. Jarrett, for $234,000, for Lot 42 in Woodland Hills First Phase Fifth Sector.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $85,500, for Lot 719 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Clyde B. Tucker to Stephen Timothy Dickerson, for $550,000, for Lot 23 in Grand Oaks Resurvey of Lots 23 and 24 Final Plat.

-Christopher Lloyd Trice to Gill P. Cutchen, for $235,000, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Farms Sector 2.

-Wesley T. Sullivan to T2 LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 16 in Sunset Lake Phase Three.

-Kurtts Construction Inc. to Guy W. Snider, for $30,000, for Lot 134 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2.

-Tricia J. Huff to RS Rental I LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 16 in Water Stone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to John K. Harrell, for $496,848, for Lot 4102 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Benjamin Ledbetter to Benjamin Ledbetter, for $136,900, for Lot 43 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Bernice Powell Evans to John Marsden, for $43,850, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Suzanne Leigh Robinson to Stephanie Hauser, for $151,000, for Lot 73 in Townside Square Sector One.

June 14

-Austin Blaine Driver to Christin L. Barnett, for $124,000, for Lot 1 in Benson Family Subdivision.

-Elizabeth M. Kozakiewicz to Chris Moore, for $235,000, for Lot 9 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Margaret Ann Cox to Nathalie Cole Sherrod, for $245,000, for Lot 299 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

-Nathalie C. Sherrod to Suzanne Leigh Robinson, for $165,000, for Lot 48 in Savannah Point Sector IX Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Richard Anthony Romei, for $263,750, for Lot 1580 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Cason Reasner Daugherty to Oleksandr Popov, for $426,000, for Lot 43 in Highlands First Sector Resurvey of Lots 43 & 44.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Theis Bret Jones, for $15,000, for Lot 802 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Katie Marie Smith Mims to Karolie Victoria Howell, for $142,500, for Lot 24 in Canterbury Estates First Addition.

-Dominick Raco to Tyler Randolph Long, for $633,000, for Lot 195 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2C.

-AR Properties LLC to Hannah Grace Reed, for $175,608, for Lot 1 in AR Properties LLC Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2 and Lot 2 of Silver Oaks Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Anna Guarino Hamblen to Jacquelynn Robinson, for $429,900, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Cornelia B. Davis to Cornelia B. Davis, for $60,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-WTD LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $45,000, for Lot 409 in Wild Timber Phase 4.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Scott Gassner, for $224,515, for Lot 229 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-WTD LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $45,000, for Lot 407 in Wild Timber Phase 4.

-Margaret Weems to Parys Sharp, for $237,900, for Lot 197 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Jamie Odom to Kimberly Lauren Morrison, for $375,000, for Lot 386 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Shahnaz Rajpari to Walter J. Hunter, for $368,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Lake Cove Final Plat.

-Elizabeth S. McDanal to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 260 in Wynlake Sector 5 Amended Plat.

-Lillian Clark Jennings to Lorraine Clark Bearden, for $3,500, for property in Section 10, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Scott Ivie to Keith A. Gobel, for $605,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Harvey Graves Adams, for $322,500, for Lot 1 in Wild Timber Phase I.

-Hope G. Guerra to Steveanna Marie Williams, for $320,000, for Lot 17 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Gary King Wright, for $461,862, for Lot 685 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Luigi Roppolo, for $231,520, for Lot 58 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Delphia Gail Smith Management Trust to Mary F. Roensch, for $1,500,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Allen Family, property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 18, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Orunda A. Bryant to James Gross, for $155,000, for Lot 1 in Wynfield Parc Phase One Final Plat.

-AR Properties LLC to Richard T. Ray, for $99,382, for Lot 1 in Silver Oaks Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Adan Martinez to Juan Polo Reyes, for $182,750, for Lot 18 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Fannie Mae to Mandy ONeal, for $148,000, for Lot 3 in Falling Rock.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Wesley A. Johnson, for $713,906, for Lot 1214 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Lisa Hyde to Melonee Ann Hatfield, for $275,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Harold Russell, for $503,968, for Lot 4111 in Abingdon Phase 2.

-Edna Louise Pledger to Meagan Renae Abel, for $17,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Candice Fields Harris to Jacob Greer, for $236,000, for Lot 337 in Forest Lakes 4th Sector Final Plat.

-Ashley B. Williams to AVHS AL I LLC, for $252,500, for Lot 73 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Clyde W. Rogers to Clyde W. Rogers, for $10,000, for Lot 27 in Woodland Hills First Phase Fifth Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Casey Dougherty, for $363,345, for Lot 6052 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Elizabeth A. Corrin to Suzannah Sensabaugh, for $225,000, for Lot 38 in Chase Plantation Fourth Sector.

-Joseph A. Piazza to Efrain Hernandez, for $111,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Ashley Elizabeth Fulton to Christopher Scott Armistead, for $172,500, for Lot 25 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Christopher Beard to James Taylor Pursell, for $1,500,000, for Lot 11 in Mountain Cove.

-Bianca A. Reeves to BAF 3 LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 109 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Everette Keith Aston to James Merryman, for $200,000, for Lot 54 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-John Larry Wingard to Michael D. Shotts, for $150,000, for Lot 58 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Kurt S. Cannon to Kurt S. Cannon, for $204,300, for Lot 42 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 6 Block 1 of Mountain View Estates.

-Natalie G. Rambo to Linda Torres, for $274,000, for Lot 25 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Brittany J. Headley to Derek Norr, for $210,000, for Lot 167 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Alexandra Helms to Ivan Garcia Ramirez, for $75,000, for Lot 4 in Creekview Estates Resubdivision of Lot 4.

-Sharon C. Bynum to David Y. Sengkhammee, for $450,000, for Lot 1041 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Felipe Wrzesmska, for $117,000, for Lot 3 in Lay Lake Farms Estates.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Adalberto Ruiz Martinez, for $202,900, for Lot 105 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Candice N. Hobbs, for $234,667, for Lot 96 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Amber Lynn Dickison to Matthew Bess, for $153,000, for Lot 56 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase Two Resurvey.

-Virgil C. Handy to Angela S. Bristow, for $825,000, for Lot 4 in Brush Creek Farms Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4.

-Tommy Blackerby to Thomas O. Blackerby, for $442,900, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Brad Stamps to Shelby Construction LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 1 in Stamps Mini Farms.

-Larry Stephens to Larry Stephens, for $347,300, for Lot 494 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Kenneth R. Glozer to Pradeepkumar Vitthalbhai Patolia, for $385,000, for Lot 604 in Eagle Point 6th Sector Resurvey of Lot 604-A.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Cary A. Burdette, for $405,060, for Lot 2194 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jacob Anthony Danley, for $237,299, for Lot 95 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.