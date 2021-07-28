expand
July 28, 2021

Marriages for the week of July 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 12-16:

-Abdelaziz El Marzouqy to Nicole Jasmine Cornett.

-Dunia Murad Abbushi to Malik Issa Asad Adnan.

-Brianna Nicole Hathorn to Jackson Riley Hill.

-Nathan Randall Carlee to Laura Ann Hathcock.

-Harold James Taylor to Debra Clark Greene.

-Julio Cesar Esquivel Garcia to Maria Yenet Gutierrez Sanchez.

-Douglas Wayne Hinote to Joni Deanne Weaver.

-Tristan James Johnson to Madison Kendall Jeanette Snyder.

-Rhonia Camille Iqal to Patrick John Abano Cumagun.

-Jasmyn Sharde Winston to Kerry Kentrail Miller.

-Carlivear Korehn Josie Bryant to Cassie Jay Flores Peoples.

-Trace Aaron Spence to Amber Reid Sills.

-Herbert Dalton Williams to Zina Lakeisha Tippins.

-Alejandra Guadalupe Hernandez to Juan Pablo Ascensio Alvizo.

-Antoinne Ladell Longmire to Tanya Renee Whitthorne.

-Kallee Danielle Merrell to Brayton Lane Lowery.

-Rita Everett Wade to Larry Eugene Wade.

-Hady Jacqueline Lopez to Gustavo Barrios.

-Robert Nicholas Horton to Brooklyn Paige Allen.

-Claudia Ethan Davidson to Emilee Anne Smith.

-Reagan Frances Carpenter to Alyssa Morgan Smith.

-Donald Ray Mims to Kristy Michele Brown.

-William Howard Jordan to Hannah Elizabeth Jordan.

-Christopher Michael Raco to Kristy Ann Pearce.

-Priscilla Phillips McDonald to Michael Eugene Barber.

-Jessica Ashley Cooley to Michael Ross Brown.

