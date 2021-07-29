expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

The ladies of Columbiana’s three women’s clubs, the Vignettes, the Novellas and the Culture Club, are spreading the word about the annual fundraising luncheon for the Shelby County Arts Council to be held Aug. 21 in the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square. (Contributed)

Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21

By Staff Reports

Published 6:08 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

The three women’s clubs of Columbiana are back to business after missing a year of events, and they want supporters of the Shelby County Arts Council to know that the annual fundraiser luncheon typically held early in the year, is on for Aug. 21 this year.

These three outstanding women’s clubs that get things done around town. The Vignettes, the Novellas and the Culture Club are all part of the larger and international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an organization that dates back to the 1890s. These clubs focus on improving communities all over the world through volunteerism.

The clubs of Columbiana do exactly that. From hosting the Miss Shelby County Pageant to planning the upcoming annual fundraising luncheon for the Shelby County Arts Council, they have done everything from provide scholarships to promote the arts through the active women that give the gift of time and talent to several local causes. SCAC is high on their list of organizations that they support because of their contribution to education in the arts for Shelby County.

The three clubs rotate the primary planning of the event each year, and this year the rotation falls to the Vignette Club. All three clubs however, come together to pull the event off. Some ladies serve as hostesses and other in the kitchen. It’s a total team effort of women supporting each other and their cause.

The luncheon, always an exciting event with great food and top notch entertainment, provides funds for various programs that happen throughout the year at SCAC. This year’s Latin theme was chosen when the musical act The Hot Tamales was booked for the event. The Hot Tamales are a two-woman Broadway style act that will delight the audience. Jan D. Hunt and Kristi Tingle Higginbotham have big voices and talent that will blow attendees away.

The meal, provided by the Fish Market, is going to be south of the border style fare of street tacos with all the fixings and, as always, the women of the club will be continuing the tradition of making cheesecakes to sell, this year topped with caramel.

The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square will be decked out with handmade centerpieces and other decor that the members have been creating including a photo booth. Guests can also contribute to the cause by bidding in the silent auction or purchasing handmade pottery that will be available.

There is also a handmade “Mexican Stars” handmade wall hanging quilt, handmade by one of the members that will be raffled off during the luncheon. The quilt is on display now at the Arts Council for the community to see.

The luncheon is open to all that wish to support the Shelby County Arts Council. Tickets can be purchased at the Arts Council box office in advance and are $30 per seat or a table that seats eight for $275. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets as groups to enhance their experience. Stop by the Arts Council Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 205-669-0044 for more information.

More News

Christmas in July creates new buzz

Redistricting process by Alabama Legislature just weeks away

Reflections: Ego on parade

COLUMN: Small schools doing big things

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Lending a hand to those truly in need

Columbiana

Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21

Business

Fuzzy Buttz, Alexa Reece to hold grand openings

News

Pelham hosting American Legion Southeast Regional Baseball Tournament

280 Reporter

Emergency funds to help Jefferson State students this fall semester

280 Main Story

Masks not required in current SCS reopening plan

Calera

Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

280 Main Story

12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

Helena

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian hosting prayer event for returning students

280 Main Story

Coffee shop on wheels: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck rolling through Shelby County

Columbiana

Governor honors UM bass fishing team for earning national title

280 Reporter

Gold Star Children’s Day recognized in Alabama

News

Pelham High School marching band prepares “Crossroads” show

280 Reporter

3 Doors Down and Seether bring live music back to Pelham

News

Column: Mental health matters, it’s time we recognize it

Helena

Cahaba River Bridge work will cause periodic delays and closures July 28-29

Calera

Calera receiver Kobe Prentice commits to Alabama

Helena

Helena residents voice concerns about rezoning measure, development

Helena

Police investigating fireworks-related vandalism at Joe Tucker Park

280 Main Story

Greystone member, former Spain Park player Nick Dunlap wins U.S. Junior Amateur

280 Main Story

Shelby County applying for grant to expand recreational trails

Helena

HPD officer recognized for deescalating potentially fatal situation

280 Reporter

A life of service: Shelby County Commissioner Dan Acker remembered

Alabaster Main Story

TMS Symphonic Band selected to perform at AMEA Conference