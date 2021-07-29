Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

The three women’s clubs of Columbiana are back to business after missing a year of events, and they want supporters of the Shelby County Arts Council to know that the annual fundraiser luncheon typically held early in the year, is on for Aug. 21 this year.

These three outstanding women’s clubs that get things done around town. The Vignettes, the Novellas and the Culture Club are all part of the larger and international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an organization that dates back to the 1890s. These clubs focus on improving communities all over the world through volunteerism.

The clubs of Columbiana do exactly that. From hosting the Miss Shelby County Pageant to planning the upcoming annual fundraising luncheon for the Shelby County Arts Council, they have done everything from provide scholarships to promote the arts through the active women that give the gift of time and talent to several local causes. SCAC is high on their list of organizations that they support because of their contribution to education in the arts for Shelby County.

The three clubs rotate the primary planning of the event each year, and this year the rotation falls to the Vignette Club. All three clubs however, come together to pull the event off. Some ladies serve as hostesses and other in the kitchen. It’s a total team effort of women supporting each other and their cause.

The luncheon, always an exciting event with great food and top notch entertainment, provides funds for various programs that happen throughout the year at SCAC. This year’s Latin theme was chosen when the musical act The Hot Tamales was booked for the event. The Hot Tamales are a two-woman Broadway style act that will delight the audience. Jan D. Hunt and Kristi Tingle Higginbotham have big voices and talent that will blow attendees away.

The meal, provided by the Fish Market, is going to be south of the border style fare of street tacos with all the fixings and, as always, the women of the club will be continuing the tradition of making cheesecakes to sell, this year topped with caramel.

The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square will be decked out with handmade centerpieces and other decor that the members have been creating including a photo booth. Guests can also contribute to the cause by bidding in the silent auction or purchasing handmade pottery that will be available.

There is also a handmade “Mexican Stars” handmade wall hanging quilt, handmade by one of the members that will be raffled off during the luncheon. The quilt is on display now at the Arts Council for the community to see.

The luncheon is open to all that wish to support the Shelby County Arts Council. Tickets can be purchased at the Arts Council box office in advance and are $30 per seat or a table that seats eight for $275. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets as groups to enhance their experience. Stop by the Arts Council Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 205-669-0044 for more information.