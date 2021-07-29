Emergency funds to help Jefferson State students this fall semester

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Paying for college will be easier for Jefferson State Community College students who attend classes during the 2021 fall semester.

Jefferson State is set to distribute American Rescue Plan (ARP) emergency grants to students enrolled this fall.

Enrolled students will receive $750 and students receiving PELL Grants will receive an additional $750.

These funds are in addition to other types of financial aid.

“Many of our students’ families are still recovering from the pandemic, so the additional funding for the fall semester will be a great help to offset financial burdens,” said Jefferson State President Keith Brown. “Jefferson State strives to remove barriers to education, and the distribution of ARP funds will be a valuable part of helping students continue their journey.”

The ARP funding can provide economic relief for students who are enrolled in one or more courses and are intended to help students with expenses such as tuition, food, housing, course materials and other expenses.

For more information call (205) 856-7704, email finaid@jeffersonstate.edu, or go to Jeffersonstate.edu/arp-grants.