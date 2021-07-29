Fuzzy Buttz, Alexa Reece to hold grand openings

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Two newly opened Calera businesses have scheduled grand opening dates and ribbon cutting ceremonies, revitalization program Calera Main Street has announced.

Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply, a locally-owned and operated pet store located at 8274 U.S. 31 in the historic Main Street District of downtown Calera, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon cutting Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.

Immediately following, Alexa Reece Boutique, a local woman-owned and operated clothing store located at 11034 Alabama 25 in the Sav-Mor Food Outlet shopping center, will observe their grand opening and ribbon cutting the same day at 10:30 a.m.

Fuzzy Buttz will offer a wide range of premium quality food for dogs, cats, chickens and other small animals, as well as a wide variety of supplies such as toys, leashes, treats, shampoos and more. Co-owner David Price said owning his own business had been a dream of his for many years.

“I worked 13 years in this industry for someone else and finally decided to launch out and build something of my own,” Price said. “When we found a property in downtown Calera, I knew it would be the perfect spot. I have lived here for years and look forward to being a part of bringing Main Street back to life.”

Co-owner Jonathan McSwain said most of his career had been in sales: “I love animals and I enjoy people, so starting a pet supply store intrigued me enough to pursue my dream of owning a business,” he said.

Fuzzy Buttz is open for business Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/fuzzybuttzpetsupply or call 205-690-8332.

“We are excited to have a new retail business on this side of Highway 31,” said Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson. “The opportunity for people to shop Calera Main Street for all of their pet’s needs, is just another reason to come downtown.”

Meanwhile, Alexa Reece is known for “elevated style on a budget!” The store has been open since June and has a thriving online presence. Owner Marlana Smedley started the business out of her home more than a year ago during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion and enjoyed styling wardrobes for my friends and family, so it was natural to turn my passion into a business,” said Smedley, whose first career was in human resources.

Smedley was born and raised in Calera and went to college at The University of Montevallo. Her husband is a local firefighter, and they have three children—in fact, the name of the boutique comes from their daughter’s first and middle names.

For online shoppers, Alexa Reece just launched their new app, which makes shopping much easier. The app can be downloaded for Apple and Android devices and features special perks as well as the option for local pickup.

Hours for Alexa Reece are Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/shopareece or text “ALEXAREECE” to 1-833-736-0325 Shopareece.com/collections/new-arrivals.

“Calera needed a clothing boutique downtown and I’m so glad we have Alexa Reece,” Batson said. “We’re beginning to add a little more retail in downtown Calera. The Main Street movement is helping us attract small businesses and we’re able to watch as the downtown area slowly transforms. It’s going to be exciting to look back in a year or so and see just how far we’ve come.”