expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

Thayer “Douglas” Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 11:33 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

Thayer “Douglas” Davis
Montevallo

Thayer “Douglas” Davis, age 74, of Montevallo, passed away Thursday, July 22. Douglas was born August 19, 1946.

Douglas volunteered for service in the United States Navy. During this time, he believed he outsmarted the government by not being forced into the Army draft. However, his proactive enlistment led him to riding around on a riverboat like a sitting duck. He was given the responsibility to safely navigate the rivers of Vietnam transporting Marines to and from the frontlines. He was awarded multiple medals for his active service.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Robert Douglas Davis; mother, Lucille Stulce Davis; and brother, Steve Davis.

Douglas was survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenn Davis; three children, Ty Mask (Catherine), April Richmond (Matt), Wesley Davis (Jenny); eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; four younger brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Douglas was an active member of Crosscreek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He had a passion for mission trips that lead him to Haiti on three separate occasions to preach his love for his Savior.

All those who knew Douglas will miss his kind, gentle and loving heart. Douglas was a servant in all aspects of life; from being a doting husband, loving father, proud grandfather, a loyal brother and friend.

A visitation was held Tuesday, July 27 at Crosscreek Baptist Church in Pelham, followed by a funeral service. Mr. Davis was laid to rest at Alabama National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 27 at 1:15 pm. Pastor Brandon Hudson officiated.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Crosscreek Baptist Church at 600 Crosscreek Trail Pelham, Alabama 35125.

More News

Christmas in July creates new buzz

Redistricting process by Alabama Legislature just weeks away

Reflections: Ego on parade

COLUMN: Small schools doing big things

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Lending a hand to those truly in need

Columbiana

Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21

Business

Fuzzy Buttz, Alexa Reece to hold grand openings

News

Pelham hosting American Legion Southeast Regional Baseball Tournament

280 Reporter

Emergency funds to help Jefferson State students this fall semester

280 Main Story

Masks not required in current SCS reopening plan

Calera

Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

280 Main Story

12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

Helena

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian hosting prayer event for returning students

280 Main Story

Coffee shop on wheels: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck rolling through Shelby County

Columbiana

Governor honors UM bass fishing team for earning national title

280 Reporter

Gold Star Children’s Day recognized in Alabama

News

Pelham High School marching band prepares “Crossroads” show

280 Reporter

3 Doors Down and Seether bring live music back to Pelham

News

Column: Mental health matters, it’s time we recognize it

Helena

Cahaba River Bridge work will cause periodic delays and closures July 28-29

Calera

Calera receiver Kobe Prentice commits to Alabama

Helena

Helena residents voice concerns about rezoning measure, development

Helena

Police investigating fireworks-related vandalism at Joe Tucker Park

280 Main Story

Greystone member, former Spain Park player Nick Dunlap wins U.S. Junior Amateur

280 Main Story

Shelby County applying for grant to expand recreational trails

Helena

HPD officer recognized for deescalating potentially fatal situation

280 Reporter

A life of service: Shelby County Commissioner Dan Acker remembered

Alabaster Main Story

TMS Symphonic Band selected to perform at AMEA Conference