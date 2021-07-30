expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

AFD quickly extinguishes scorching van fire

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:47 am Friday, July 30, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – On Thursday, July 29, firefighters quickly arrived to the scene of a vehicle fire on Alabaster’s Applegate Drive.

Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said dispatch received a call at 1:38 p.m. reporting a van burning so intensely that the heat began to melt the vinyl siding of the town house behind it.

“The call was dispatched as an auto fire close to the house,” Love said. “It started with a vehicle and migrated over to the townhouse. The fire did not get inside of the structure, but did cause some damage on the side of the town house.”

Love described the vehicle as a camper-style van with propane tanks inside, which led to a “rapid release and flare up from the fire.”

AFD’s firefighters responded to the fire four minutes after the call, arriving at 1:42 p.m, and it was declared under control 14 minutes later at 1:56 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Thursday, which exacerbated the fire and added additional pressure to the firefighters.

“On a typical day, not doing any work, our suits can cause our exterior body temperature to jump up to 100 degrees,” Love said. “So, there was a safety concern. We are all about ensuring hydration so there are no issues.”

Love said the department also had its Aerial Tower 19 ladder truck onsite to manage the fire in case it spread to the inside of the house.

“It is always good practice to have the truck there, even if we don’t use it,” Love said.

Love also thanked his firefighters for quickly handling the situation.

“They do a great job. They were highly aggressive get things knocked out and helping folks getting recovered,” he said.

More News

Get to know Student of the Week Benedikt Schlederer

Get to know Athlete of the Week Da’Shaun A. Morgan

Cahaba Valley Fire revises proposed dues increase plan

Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire revises proposed dues increase plan

280 Main Story

Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

280 Reporter

Young represents Chelsea at 2021 Alabama Boys State

Alabaster Main Story

AFD quickly extinguishes scorching van fire

Montevallo

YouthServe conducts beautification project in Montevallo

Community Columnists

Lending a hand to those truly in need

Columbiana

Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21

Business

Fuzzy Buttz, Alexa Reece to hold grand openings

News

Pelham hosting American Legion Southeast Regional Baseball Tournament

280 Reporter

Emergency funds to help Jefferson State students this fall semester

280 Main Story

Masks not required in current SCS reopening plan

Calera

Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

280 Main Story

12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

Helena

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian hosting prayer event for returning students

280 Main Story

Coffee shop on wheels: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck rolling through Shelby County

Columbiana

Governor honors UM bass fishing team for earning national title

280 Reporter

Gold Star Children’s Day recognized in Alabama

News

Pelham High School marching band prepares “Crossroads” show

280 Reporter

3 Doors Down and Seether bring live music back to Pelham

News

Column: Mental health matters, it’s time we recognize it

Helena

Cahaba River Bridge work will cause periodic delays and closures July 28-29

Calera

Calera receiver Kobe Prentice commits to Alabama

Helena

Helena residents voice concerns about rezoning measure, development

Helena

Police investigating fireworks-related vandalism at Joe Tucker Park