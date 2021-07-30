expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

Joel Young, a rising senior at Chelsea High School, was selected to attend Alabama Boys State this summer. (Contributed)

Young represents Chelsea at 2021 Alabama Boys State

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:17 am Friday, July 30, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer 

CHELSEA – Chelsea High School senior Joel Young has a long list of accomplishments from his high school career, and this summer, he added another experience to the list.

Young, 17, was chosen to represent his school as a delegate at Alabama Boys State, a leadership program for students who have completed their junior year and display a commitment to school and community activities.

“I knew what Boys State was because my dad went in high school, so I was excited,” Young said. “One of my friends, Jackson Wells, also attended. We are both students at Chelsea.”

During the week-long program, Young participated in a mock government and experienced different scenarios a municipal official could encounter on a daily basis.

Young was elected to the position of city clerk.

“The city clerk is a member of the city council, so I got to vote on city ordinances and city decisions,” Young said.

Boys State drew Young out of his comfort zone, challenging him to meet new people.

“I am an introvert, so this is sometimes hard,” he said. “I tried to talk to as many people as I could and meet people from different parts of the state.”

At Boys State, Young and his fellow delegates had the opportunity to hear from various state officials and civic leaders, as well as join interest groups focusing on areas such as law school, fire college, law enforcement academy, aerospace academy and city government.

Delegates also participated in athletic and academic recreational activities.

Young is currently finishing his Eagle rank requirements in Boy Scouts and is in National Honor Society, FBLA, SkillsUSA and Scholars Bowl.

In addition, he plays bass, guitar and drums.

After graduation, Young plans to attend Auburn University to earn an engineering degree.

“Boys State was both fun and informative,” Young said. “I learned a lot about civic duty and the workings of politics.”

More News

Get to know Student of the Week Anna Cate Tanner

Get to know Athlete of the Week Eleanor De Block

Get to know Student of the Week Benedikt Schlederer

Get to know Athlete of the Week Da’Shaun A. Morgan

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire revises proposed dues increase plan

280 Main Story

Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

280 Reporter

Young represents Chelsea at 2021 Alabama Boys State

Alabaster Main Story

AFD quickly extinguishes scorching van fire

Montevallo

YouthServe conducts beautification project in Montevallo

Community Columnists

Lending a hand to those truly in need

Columbiana

Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21

Business

Fuzzy Buttz, Alexa Reece to hold grand openings

News

Pelham hosting American Legion Southeast Regional Baseball Tournament

280 Reporter

Emergency funds to help Jefferson State students this fall semester

280 Main Story

Masks not required in current SCS reopening plan

Calera

Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

280 Main Story

12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K, awareness campaign announced

Helena

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian hosting prayer event for returning students

280 Main Story

Coffee shop on wheels: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck rolling through Shelby County

Columbiana

Governor honors UM bass fishing team for earning national title

280 Reporter

Gold Star Children’s Day recognized in Alabama

News

Pelham High School marching band prepares “Crossroads” show

280 Reporter

3 Doors Down and Seether bring live music back to Pelham

News

Column: Mental health matters, it’s time we recognize it

Helena

Cahaba River Bridge work will cause periodic delays and closures July 28-29

Calera

Calera receiver Kobe Prentice commits to Alabama

Helena

Helena residents voice concerns about rezoning measure, development

Helena

Police investigating fireworks-related vandalism at Joe Tucker Park