Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 1, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16-29:
Alabaster
July 19
-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 34, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.
July 20
-Emily Brooke Campbell, 22, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Irby Frank Wooley Jr., 42, of Alabaster, alias warrant (two counts).
-Jurnee Sheyenne Hall, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.
-Joshua Gregory Galloway, 26, of Childersburg, Alabama, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Aulicia Railynn Nunn, 26, of Columbiana, alias warrant.
July 21
-Arron Michael Cox, 38, of Alabaster, probation revocation/unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-Antwon Darnel Hendley, 32, of Birmingham, contempt of court, capias warrant (three counts).
-Edward Duane Howard, 22, of Montevallo, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.
July 22
-Adrian Cordey Caffey, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance.
-Ki’Xavier Washington, 22, of Brent, Alabama, alias writ of arrest (three counts).
July 23
-Genesis Alissa Pagan, 22, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.
July 24
-Richard Edward Kidd Jr., 53, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Monica Trenholm, 55, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.
-Eliezer Rivera Oliver, 33, of Naples, Florida, receiving stolen property first degree.
July 25
-Joshua Lee Mobley, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree.
Calera
July 16
-James Scott Wilson, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Princes Adiya Rashid, failure to appear (two counts).
July 17
-Ana Laura Cortes Becerril, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Latoya Danielle Galloway, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Ami Lynne Scheidt, agency assist.
-Cadell Orenthia McCain, failure to appear.
July 18
-Juan Carlos Ramierez Lopez, possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-combined substance.
-Lorenzo Ramirez Ortiz, public intoxication.
July 19
-Aireal Marquis Goins, agency assist.
-Donald Gerald Dozier, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, open container.
-Joellen Marie Hernandez, court commitment order.
-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, agency assist.
-Norman Joseph Wooley Jr., failure to appear.
July 20
-Dennis James Williams Jr., domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment.
July 21
-Dakota Shain Hodges, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
July 22
-Michael Jason Pearson, failure to appear.
-Andrew Joseph Monnin, DUI-alcohol, failure to yield right-of-way.
Helena
July 19
-Travis Lynn Merrell, 24, failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Christie Parker Mondragon, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
July 20
-Neil Matthew Robbins, 34, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
July 21
-Viet My Dang, 36, failure to appear/comply/pay.
July 25
-Tarequa Levona Ty’Juana Snipe, 20, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Anderson Drake Smith, 22, DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Montevallo
July 22
-Jacobi Martez Hatch, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
July 24
-Curtis Wayne Hayes, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 26
-Jesse Wayne Morgan, 41, of Pinson, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest.
-Robert William Stump, 50, assault – simple assault and PI appears in public place under influence.
-Jimmy Clark Epperson, 52, assault – simple assault and PI appears in public place under influence.
-Mary Leigh Epperson, 55, PI appears in public place under influence.
July 28
-Shane Alexander Berkery, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
July 29
-Shayla Cheyenne Williams, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.
Pelham
July 18
-Drigido Lopez Lopez, 44, of Hueytown, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
July 19
-Edward Kovacik, 31, of Hoover, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Elizabeth Ware, 38, of Helena, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.
-Carmen Neal, 44, of Northport, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – no plainly visible tag.
July 20
-Travis Merrell, 24, of Bessemer, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Nakita White, 31, of Hoover, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
July 21
-Jonathon Talley, 30, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Jonathan Leonard, 37, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
July 22
-Krista Blackmon, 29, of Maplesville, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Marvin Rollins, 23, of Hoover, unlawful possession or marijuana in the second degree and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
-Kevin Bagwell, 47, of Pelham, criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
July 23
-George Alvarez, 28, of Pace, FL, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speeding.
-Timothy Casey, 36, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-James Brown, 43, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and obstructing governmental operations.
-Jordon Christiansen, 26, of Pelham, domestic violences – third degree – coercion (harassment) and violation of a domestic violation protection order – obstruction.
July 24
-Lauren Gibbs-English, 26, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.