August 3, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:29 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16-29:

Alabaster

July 19

-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 34, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.

July 20

-Emily Brooke Campbell, 22, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Irby Frank Wooley Jr., 42, of Alabaster, alias warrant (two counts).

-Jurnee Sheyenne Hall, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.

-Joshua Gregory Galloway, 26, of Childersburg, Alabama, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Aulicia Railynn Nunn, 26, of Columbiana, alias warrant.

July 21

-Arron Michael Cox, 38, of Alabaster, probation revocation/unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Antwon Darnel Hendley, 32, of Birmingham, contempt of court, capias warrant (three counts).

-Edward Duane Howard, 22, of Montevallo, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.

July 22

-Adrian Cordey Caffey, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance.

-Ki’Xavier Washington, 22, of Brent, Alabama, alias writ of arrest (three counts).

July 23

-Genesis Alissa Pagan, 22, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.

July 24

-Richard Edward Kidd Jr., 53, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Monica Trenholm, 55, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.

-Eliezer Rivera Oliver, 33, of Naples, Florida, receiving stolen property first degree.

July 25

-Joshua Lee Mobley, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree.

 

Calera

July 16

-James Scott Wilson, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Princes Adiya Rashid, failure to appear (two counts).

July 17

-Ana Laura Cortes Becerril, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Latoya Danielle Galloway, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Ami Lynne Scheidt, agency assist.

-Cadell Orenthia McCain, failure to appear.

July 18

-Juan Carlos Ramierez Lopez, possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-combined substance.

-Lorenzo Ramirez Ortiz, public intoxication.

July 19

-Aireal Marquis Goins, agency assist.

-Donald Gerald Dozier, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, open container.

-Joellen Marie Hernandez, court commitment order.

-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, agency assist.

-Norman Joseph Wooley Jr., failure to appear.

July 20

-Dennis James Williams Jr., domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment.

July 21

-Dakota Shain Hodges, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

July 22

-Michael Jason Pearson, failure to appear.

-Andrew Joseph Monnin, DUI-alcohol, failure to yield right-of-way.

 

Helena

July 19

-Travis Lynn Merrell, 24, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Christie Parker Mondragon, 46, possession of a controlled substance.

July 20

-Neil Matthew Robbins, 34, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

July 21

-Viet My Dang, 36, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 25

-Tarequa Levona Ty’Juana Snipe, 20, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Anderson Drake Smith, 22, DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

 

Montevallo

July 22

-Jacobi Martez Hatch, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 24

-Curtis Wayne Hayes, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 26

-Jesse Wayne Morgan, 41, of Pinson, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest.

-Robert William Stump, 50, assault – simple assault and PI appears in public place under influence.

-Jimmy Clark Epperson, 52, assault – simple assault and PI appears in public place under influence.

-Mary Leigh Epperson, 55, PI appears in public place under influence.

July 28

-Shane Alexander Berkery, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

July 29

-Shayla Cheyenne Williams, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

 

Pelham

July 18

-Drigido Lopez Lopez, 44, of Hueytown, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

July 19

-Edward Kovacik, 31, of Hoover, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Elizabeth Ware, 38, of Helena, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

-Carmen Neal, 44, of Northport, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – no plainly visible tag.

July 20

-Travis Merrell, 24, of Bessemer, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Nakita White, 31, of Hoover, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

July 21

-Jonathon Talley, 30, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Jonathan Leonard, 37, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

July 22

-Krista Blackmon, 29, of Maplesville, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Marvin Rollins, 23, of Hoover, unlawful possession or marijuana in the second degree and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Kevin Bagwell, 47, of Pelham, criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

July 23

-George Alvarez, 28, of Pace, FL, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speeding.

-Timothy Casey, 36, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-James Brown, 43, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and obstructing governmental operations.

-Jordon Christiansen, 26, of Pelham, domestic violences – third degree – coercion (harassment) and violation of a domestic violation protection order – obstruction.

July 24

-Lauren Gibbs-English, 26, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

