August 3, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:17 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 15-21:

June 15

-Glenda O. Nagy to Ryen Elder, for $327,500, for Lot 10 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-Andrew L. Zow to Bianca McGrew, for $399,000, for Lot 1508 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 15th Addition.

-Leonardo Jose Lopez Flores to Yara Suyen Garcia, for $298,300, for Lot 6 in Sunny Meadows Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tiffany Roneisha Lipkin, for $245,650, for Lot 307 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tyler Austen Kolling, for $250,100, for Lot 328 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Jeremy Johnson to April H. Pearson, for $340,000, for Lot 2028 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $212,000, for Lot 10 in Monte Verde.

-Allison Bates to Christy Dawn Dupree, for $150,000, for Lots 6 and 7 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Evelyn C. Travis to Deann Hickman Giles, for $375,000, for Lot 216 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Max R. Gannon to Anthony M. Turano, for $300,000, for Lot 36 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Western Properties LLC, for $233,900, for Lot 171 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-Barbara W. Hoskins to Gina Ferlise, for $235,860, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-John Cain to Karen Garrett, for $1,223,150, for Lots 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12 in Luquire Survey, property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 28, Township 21, Range 1 East and property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Ferman Garrett to Teresa Hamby, for $1,007,730, for Lots 5, 16, 17 and 18A in Mooney Estates, property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Walter D. Gibbins to Mike Cook, for $560,000, for Lot 1232 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase II.

-Ilse Shaffer to Wanita Quakenbush, for $132,000, for Lot 812 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Katherine S. Ingram to Daryl E. Simpson, for $425,000, for Lot 8 in Faheys Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 8 and 9.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $75,000, for Lot 235 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Joseph U. Feick to Ara N. Alexandrian, for $554,000, for Lot 66 in Brook Highland 2nd Sector.

-Reta Faye Whitfield to Brandon K. Willcutt, for $79,900, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Selena Harrison to William Kevin Harrison, for $323,400, for Lot 59 in Meadow Brook Second Section First Phase.

-Christopher C. Anderson to Jeremy Osga, for $350,000, for Lot 67 in Homestead Third Sector.

-Cynthia H. Scott to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $262,500, for Lot 317 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Steve B. Klein to Graham Warren, for $405,000, for Lot 31 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sector.

-Peter Thomas Arner to Bradford S. Dixon, for $330,000, for Lot 83 in Broken Bow 2nd Addition.

-Ann Dorer to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $217,000, for Lot 292 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Joseph Schifanella to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $351,500, for Lot 7 in Panther Ridge.

-Erica Chambers to Chambers Holdings LLC, for $361,610, for Lots 30 and 31 in Farris Subdivision.

-Coy O’Neal Chambers to Chambers Holdings LLC, for $274,700, for Lots 3A, 4A and 4B in Mullins East Side Addition to Helena Resurvey of Lots 3 &4.

-Ronald Cole to Pamela Cole Wallace, for $46,320, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 3 East.

-Arthur M. Estoque to Dipshikha KC, for $282,000, for Lot 35 in Hills at Brookhighlands.

-Neal Chambers to Chambers Holdings LLC, for $89,070, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Lester T. Fetherolf to Brett Lee Hill, for $124,000, for Lot 4 in Green Valley 2nd Sector.

-Rebecca Liverett to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $292,000, for Lot 204 in Brynleigh Estates 2nd Sector.

-Christopher Gray Mobley to Mobley Development Inc. for $200,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Timothy Payne, for $347,895, for Lot 94 in Creekview Sector 1.

-EBSCO Development Company Inc. to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $560,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Victoria Elder to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $239,900, for Lot 83 in Chesapeake.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Kala Hudson Wiltz, for $259,999, for Lot 119 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Wildflower Properties LLC to Pray Love Unite Ministries Incorporates, for $172,000, for Lot 455 in Dares Map of Calera.

-Joseph Scott Spencer to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $95,000, for Lot 72 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Lindsay Bonilla to Dahlia G. Cantor, for $257,362, for Lot 25 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Sonja Stephens Grissom to Mark Lee Mullens, for $240,000, for Lot 110 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Ellen E. Thomas to Ellen E. Thomas, for $137,350, for Lot 70 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Amy Garrett to RS Rental I LLC, for $217,000, for Lot 3 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-John Dudley to John Dudley, for $20,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Ashley Evans to Brian D. Scott, for $369,800, for Lot 50 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

June 16

-Marie R. Weigant to Richard R. Weigant, for $95,000, for Lot 89 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase Two.

-Edmund J. Ricco to William R. Vincent, for $550,000, for Lot 450 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.

-Ram Helena Development Partners LLC to McConnell White Terry Realty & Insurance Company Inc., for $2,000,000, for Lot 2 in Ram Helena Development Partners LLC Amended Final Plat.

-Randall K. McCoy to James Brandon Kemp, for $665,000, for Lot 10 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase V.

-Benard Brinkman to REI Nation LLC, for $197,000, for Lot 30 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Aubrey Mosley to Ryan J. Jones, for $321,000, for Lot 197 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Cheryl Eubanks to Bobbie Robertson Johnson, for $250,000, for Lot 33 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

-Jan M. Dulin to Steven Michael Woodward, for $605,000, for Lot 2716 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Christopher L. Roberts to Kenneth J. Speigner, for $479,900, for Lot 1209 in Riverchase Country Club 19th Addition Resurvey of Lots 1207, 1208 and 1209.

-Michael W. Trent to Lisa D. Siskey, for $425,000, for Lot 908 in Highland Lakes 9th Sector Phase I.

-Mountainside Sports LLC to Benjie D. Dailey, for $62,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Willie Louis Brown, for $300,005, for Lot 8 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Allana Lindley to Allana Lindley, for $227,000, for Lot 356 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Angela Speight, for $287,275, for Lot 305 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 5.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Anna Caitlyn Bresfield, for $280,300, for Lot 1572 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Theodore McGouirk Farrell to Theodore M. Farrell, for $10,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Chanetta L. Sinkfield to Nicole A. Prempeh, for $245,000, for Lot 2 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.

-International Investments LLC to Jay Mosley, for $20,000, for Lot 17 in Courtyard Manor Resurvey of Lots 17, 18 and 19.

-Lakeview Park Properties LLC to Eric Carter Properties LLC, for $1,803,010, for Lot 100 in Lake Heather Offices at Inverness Phase 3 a Condominium.

-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2021 1 LLC, for $471,091, for Lots 111 and 172 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-James R. Gulledge to James R. Gulledge, for $405,600, for Lot 32 in Creekwater Phase Two B Final Plat.

-Rodney B. Denman to C. Stan Farrell, for $234,573.86, for property in Section 16, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Rex Allan Crawford to Barbara C. Crawford, for $238,500, for Lot 81 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I.

-Coy O’Neal Chambers to Chambers Holdings LLC, for $153,640, for Lots 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Spencer G. McComb to Elizabeth Schmidt, for $230,000, for Lot 1312 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC to Sarah Southerland, for $249,500, for Lot 11 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.

-JRP Properties LLC to Tuan Le, for $280,000, for Lots 42 and 43 in Portsouth Second Sector.

-Philip Roman to Stephen F. Littlefield, for $349,900, for Lot 1 in Linwood Estates Final Plat

-Alberta Imogene Phillips to Christopher Phillips, for $5,000, for Lot 4 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-Carol D. Dearing to Daniel Adams Dearing, for $46,160, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-William H. McGowen to Nadine M. Troncale, for $206,000, for Lot 326 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Eric Davis Jones to Jared Paul Brunswick, for $450,000, for Lot 55 in Meadow Brook 17th Sector.

-Sue Griswold Family Trust to Lauren Kaye Hunt, for $320,000, for Lot 2 in Hunt Family.

-Jerod H. Richardson to John Clifford Mudge, for $288,500, for Lot 51 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Lynn E. Prichard to Alastair M. Hay, for $500,000, for Lot 1706 in Eagle Point 17th Sector.

-Traci Denise Kellogg to Diana Valdez, for $179,000, for Lot 5 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1 through 23.

-BHM Growth Investors LLC to Latt C. Vines, for $240,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Wayne Allen Standifer to Dustin Heath Love, for $255,000, for Lot 10 in Riverchase Country Club First Addition Amended Map.

-Austin D. Hardman to Gregory S. King, for $181,000, for Lot 12 in Tocoa Park Phase 2.

June 17

-Michael Craig Jones to Alan Clayton, for $339,500, for Lot 22 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Jonathan Tyler Ray to Dawn Bridges Lucas, for $175,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Anthony B. Cabaniss to Ubaldo B. Martinez, for $187,000, for Lot 34 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-James Franklin Helms to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 5 in Cambridge Park Amended Survey.

-Suzanne Messer to Byron Franklin, for $321,000, for Lot 210 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Johnny Charles Ball to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC, for $249,000, for Lot 20 in Autumn Ridge.

-Cassandra Fritch to Parker E. Wade, for $181,000, for Lot D in Riverwood Fourth Sector Resurvey of Lots A, B, C, D, E and F Block 20 Amended Map.

-Davy Capers to Kenneth Lowell, for $118,930, for Lot 46 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Samantha Catland to Jhoana Perez, for $148,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Hal Threadcraft to John Caleb Threadcraft, for $137,500, for Lot 235 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 235, 236 & 237.

-Angela Helen Tropin to Andreda Williams, for $230,000, for Lot 2 in Carriage Hill Phase II.

-Matthew E. Bullard to Preston Hunter Self, for $220,000, for Lot 142 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Kendall Webster to Christinee Rice, for $221,000, for Lot 40 in Union Station Phase I.

-William S. Hill, for $360,000, for Lot 407 in Lake Forest Sector 4.

-Courtney R. Moore to Patricia Johnson, for $195,000, for Lot 513 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Lisa Siskey to Linda M. Hardenbrook, for $295,000, for Lot 104 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Patricia Lynn Johnson to Edgar L. Morris, for $372,000, for Lot 2317 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Claudia S. Johnson to Rebecca Kay Ende, for $221,000, for Lot 61 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Stephen R. Ruffner to Jeffrey Douglas Thomas, for $410,000, for Lot 146 in Brook Highland 5th Sector.

-Kemberly Williams to Charles Ovar Burton, for $221,000, for Lot 119 in Stonebriar Phase I.

-Gregory E. Jones to Christopher L. Trice, for $475,000, for Lot 39 in Highland Ridge.

-Maritz Perez to Michael Vincent Carton, for $135,000, for Lot 108 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Adam K. Kallmeyer to Crystal N. Klauss, for $159,000, for Lot 24 in Parkside a Residential Townhome Development.

-Andrew B. Hatley to Kevin M. Keeter, for $125,000, for Lot 1407 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Joseph J. Robinson to Charles E. Henson, for $410,000, for Lot 16-11 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Antoine Head to Christian A. Smith Sanders, for $246,050, for Lot 72 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Amended Survey.

-Kimberly M. Cano to Maxwell Robert Havins, for $164,100, for Lot 16 in Chada Terrace Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 14, 15, 16 & 17.

-Thomas A. Lewis to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $200,000, for Lots 912 and 922 in Edenton Office Condominium.

-Russell L. Taylor to Billy K. Graham, for $75,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-William S. Compton to Michael James Reid, for $63,000, for property in Section 20, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Henry E. Sanders to William K. Mooney, for $291,500, for Lot 139 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Tall Timbers LLC to B&K Build LLC, for $95,000, for Lot 34 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Dieguez Marino Holdings LLC to BMDM Holdings LLC, for $147,210, for Lot 1 in Narrows Commercial Subdivision Sector 1 Resurvey of Lot 1B.

-Tina Michelle Ritter to Christopher John Ritter, for $388,290, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Richard Scott Santagata to Amy Green Santagata, for $167,000, for Lot 121 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jory Eaton, for $496,656, for Lot B-122 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Margarita Clements to Christopher David Kendall, for $630,000, for Lot 89 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.

-Dennis R. Larkins to Jonathan M. Hall, for $200,000, for Lot 19 in Brookfield Second Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James F. Bathie, for $339,730, for Lot 104 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Andrienne D. Brown, for $391,590, for Lot 137 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Andrew D. Kennedy, for $576,709, for Lot B-140 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Ginger Alexiou to Brandon Michael Zimmerman, for $610,000, for Lot 46 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Doris King to Nicole Lee, for $561,777, for Lot 2713 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James Coleman Stembridge, for $465,667, for Lot B-130 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Brent E. Griffin to Glenn Richard Bomar, for $424,800, for Lot 9 in Kerry Downs.

-Barry M. Burton to David T. Olmsted Management Trust, for $252,500, for Lot 702 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Charles Alan Brown to James O. Taylor, for $310,000, for Lot 154 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-GBEL LLC to Andrew Ramirez, for $110,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Ashton Haskew to Alejandro Perez, for $150,000, for Lot 24 in Meadows Plat 2.

-Valerie Ulmer to Michael Ryan Hicks, for $197,000, for Lot 32 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leonjua Deanne Yancey, for $269,900, for Lot 331 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Jeffrey B. Cutler to Christopher Lee Roberts, for $800,000, for Lot 3009 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Dongjin Kim, for $445,278, for Lot 679 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Dean H. Grill to James Tolleson, for $178,000, for Lot 125 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Santiago Correa Gomez to Santiago Correa Gomez, for $35,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Elizabeth K. Cypher, for $426,515, for Lot 4105 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Michael Blake McDermott to Karina Brooke Freeman, for $250,000, for Lot 65 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Shannon Mahr to James Trigg Langner, for $235,500, for Lot 6-80 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Gay Antoinette Ward Foster to Shanta Bender, for $205,000, for Lot 55 in Narrows Reach Amended Survey.

-Ronald W. Cole to Paula McAnnally, for $46,520, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kathy Gipson to Lauren Hutts, for $306,000, for Lot 1 in Gentle Forest.

-Andrew Lee Marshall to James O. Marshall, for $500,000, for Lots 34 and 35 in Shelby Shores 1978 Addition.

-Renee Blenis Smith to Reid M. Coley, for $441,000, for Lot 44 in Marwood 3rd Sector Amended Map.

-Shellee M. Blaising to Katherine Leigh Hairson, for $232,500, for Lot 157 in Autumn Ridge Second Sector.

-Thomas W. Dodd to Steven Arnold, for $460,000, for Lot 2144 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Michael C. Monson to Tom Bradford, for $639,900, for Lot 44 in Cottage of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-Thomas S. Szush to Brandon M. Palladino, for $361,000, for Lot 302 in Forest Parks 3rd Sector.

-Guerrero Reyes to Michael W. Lollar, for $470,000, for Lot 267 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Arie Edelman to Brett Denton, for $170,000, for Lot 374 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Nelson R. Bailey to Delia Hueramo, for $2,250,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Cheryl Baker to Cheryl Baker, for $10, for Lot 2210 in Brook Highland 22nd Sector.

June 18

-Ivy C. Rice to James Tyler Phillips, for $385,000, for Lot 81 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Kristi Brooks to Michael Kevin Pearson, for $110,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $10,000, for CA-13 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Rebeccah G. Sturgeon to Thao Van Ha, for $375,000, for Lot 28 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Final Plat.

-Justin Williams to Ramiro Bautista Guzman, for $245,500, for Lot 130 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lots 828 and 839 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Deon Carpenter to Freedom Driven Properties LLC, for $97,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Bryan Chamblee to William J. Smith, for $110,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Robert H. Holston to Charles Newton, for $140,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. to Arian M. Jack, for $290,000, for Lot 34 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Jared Brown to Amber L. Dickison, for $230,000, for Lot 40 in Hamlet 6th Sector.

-Michael W. Taunton to Kevin Gann, for $250,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Elaine S. McGee to Elaine S. McGee, for $364,300, for Lot 2 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Cwalt Inc. to Eyery Medina, for $126,000, for Lot 3 in Oakdale Estates.

-Tudor Enterprises Inc. to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 8 in Mission Hills Second Sector.

-Pearl Deaton to Willie M. Bickerstaff, for $314,000, for Lot 75 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 3.

-Lara Elizabeth Guthrie to Tyler W. Ward, for $200,000, for Lot 131 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-James K. Snipes to Tina Snipes Ramsey, for $208,290, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Shannon B. Norman to Fred J. Grooms, for $550,000, for Lot 925 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lots 716, 721 and 724 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Steven Curtis Cox to Ronald Wayne Gholston, for $320,000, for Lot 68 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Frederic H. Therrien to Sarah Knighten, for $330,000, for Lot 11 in Broken Bow.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Russell Loyal Patterson, for $366,950, for Lot 2196 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Melissa S. Parkins to Miki Coleen Stephenson, for $265,000, for Lot 10 in Shannon Glen.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 218 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ryan W. Tanner, for $453,809, for Lot 15 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 9.

June 21

-Donald Malcolm Patterson to David Andrew Cooper, for $30,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Alan I. Blankley to Elvis Brown, for $449,900, for Lot 242 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Andrew H. Holt, for $175,245, for Lot 14 in Glades.

-DAL Properties LLC to Justin Daniel Suber, for $600,000, for Lot 22-47 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Jessica Parson to Michael Dean Kriska, for $233,500, for Lot 54 in Southern Hills.

-Ashley Cancer to Jeffery Don Williams, for $250,000, for Lot 506 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Elliot V. Clavino to Kim E. Miller, for $210,000, for Lot 5 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $85,500, for Lot 817 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Jesslyn C. Lantrip to Jacob Doughty, for $375,000, for Lot 12 in Carden Crest.

-Eddie Jackson to Benjamin Merritt Talley, for $230,000, for Lot 42 in Savannah Pointe VIII.

-Gregory Bach to Cody Caver, for $465,000, for Lot 231 in Woodlands Sector 2, 4 & 5 Resurvey of Lots 228, 229, 230, 231, 232 and 233 Final Plat.

-Nicole Watkins Boczar to Nicholas Joseph Deleone, for $242,000, for Lot 153 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Highland Lakes Development LTD to Larry Florence, for $150,000, for Lot 1-6109 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-John Burell to John N. Burell, for $10,000, for Lot 209 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.

-Martha A. Eckert to Clinton Jackson Carlisle, for $370,000, for property in Section 25, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Donald E. Hartman to Dean Alan Lyon, for $300,000, for Lot 1 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Catherine H. Adams to Jennifer Kirkpatrick Salmon, for $375,000, for Lot 630 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 824 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 718 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to Tabitha Leech, for $269,000, for Lot 14 in Buckhorn Valley Estates.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Christopher J. Stanfield, for $374,900, for Lot 848 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Catherine H. Newton to John Richard Klepper, for $402,134, for Lot 44 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Lea Ann Lyon to Hal H. Green, for $206,000, for Lot 22 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Emily Sharbutt to Jonathan Stone Perry, for $268,500, for Lot 35 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.

-Linda Gail Sherk to Chris Carver, for $120,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Steven W. Holland to Nicole L. Collins, for $302,000, for Lot 421 in Windstone IV.

-Tracy L. Donahoo Mayfield to Pathway Lands LLC, for $325,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sandra Kitchen to Ian Edward Toy, for $182,000, for Lot 110 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.

-Ken Underwood Development Inc. to William and Jeredia Reynolds Living Trust, for $787,900, for Lot 15-13 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Michael Shupe to Mary Madeline Golden, for $255,000, for Lot 4 in Dearing Downs.

-Steve Susce to Ellie Smith, for $213,000, for Lot 31 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Joseph Judson Robinson to Steve Boggan, for $429,900, for Lot A-28 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I.

-Andy Douglas to Bruce Robert Henderson, for $115,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-James L. Keating Revocable Trust to Jonnita Pullom, for $165,000, for Lot 42 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Deborah Lynn Baragona to Kimberly A. Coman, for $183,500, for Lot 532 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Lauren Glisson Cleveland to Ashley Barnes, for $241,000, for Lot 132 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Pamela R. Arnold to Kenneth E. Branch, for $430,000, for Lot 1108 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Ryan W. Tanner to Joe S. Grego, for $303,000, for Lot 133 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Mark W. Duncan to Trent Higginbotham, for $305,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Derein Young Jack to Keva Nakia Hollingsworth, for $245,000, for Lot 10 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Shane M. Cooms to Ora Yevone Ervin, for $370,000, for Lot 202 in Forest Ridge Phase 2.

-Christie Frierson to Standley D. Frierson, for $131,800, for Lot 8 in Southpointe Fifth Sector.

-James D. Scotch to Darlene Boch Zdolshek, for $210,000, for Lot 11 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Winston Wilson to Austin Sweeting, for $245,000, for Lot 2-57 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Matthew Savage to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $243,050, for Lot 6 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Thomas R. Perryman to Ronald F. Farris, for $15,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Pamela A. Perryman to Ronald F. Farris, for $65,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Elizabeth Michael to Rachel Anne Coleman, for $245,000, for Lot 1309 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Daryll Thomas to Melanie Thomas, for $232,000, for Lot 161 in Lake Forest First Sector Resurvey of Lots 160 and 161.

-NAS Holding LLC to Jeff Craddock, for $178,000, for Lot 40 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Lelia Delean Park to Jayne P. Fullerton, for $385,000, for Lot 73 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

