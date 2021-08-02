expand
August 3, 2021

Marriages for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:17 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 19-23:

-Shawn Christopher Shaw to Shelly Renee Smith.

-Kevin Keith Wainscott to Kristen Mariah Kanahenahemealanakila Sheeler.

-James Alan Srygley to Ashley Nicole Robbins Duncan.

-Justin Zane Fairbanks to Alison Jane McSweeney.

-Stephanie Ann Falkner to Kent Bradley Foster.

-Scottie Amon Dale to Darlene Ann Verschoof.

-Michelle Lenoir Collier to Jason Turner Stiff.

-George Sherman Thomas to Felicia Roselle Clopton.

-Rebecca Diane Sykes to Steven Ray Eddy.

-Alexis Danover Palacios Sanclemente to Maria Nebis Ramirez.

-Justin Shane Martin to Ashleigh Nicole McCloud.

-Rodney Banner Harris to Tiffeny Nicole Hylton.

-Marchila Monique Morrow to Bruce Owens Hamilton.

-Randall Earl Griggs to Beverly Ann Austin.

-Ian Edward Toy to Sarah Michael Black.

-Christopher Michael Smith to Skylar Michelle Harvey.

-Antwan Derrick Adams to Brittany Tashy Jones.

-Jordan Nicole Blackburn to Jared Stephen Hicks.

-Franco Bernard Harris to Ashley Person Elston.

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

