expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

Mourning the loss of Dan Acker and his impact

By Staff Reports

Published 8:13 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial 

It’s not hard to be good, it just takes a little effort, and very few showed the effort Dan Acker did in his 84 years on earth.

A fixture in Shelby County, Acker called Alabaster home, but had a heart for everyone in the surrounding communities as well, hoping to make a difference in someone’s life on a daily basis.

That was more than evident by his 24 years of service as a Shelby County Commissioner—a position he ran for to help make a difference.

Sadly, on Friday, July 16, Acker died after battling hemianopia and eventually Alzheimer’s.

His legacy, however, goes beyond the last few years of his life.

It goes all the way back to when he started his professional career as an educator in 1959.

Over the next 62 years, he impacted people in multiple communities as a teacher, principal, coach, city councilmember, father figure and deacon in addition to serving as a commissioner.

A peacekeeper on the commission, he never left a phone call unreturned and worked with other members to make sure the county was receiving as fair of representation as possible.

He worked tirelessly every day to help Shelby County take its next step into the future during an instrumental time, but more importantly, he did so with love and care in his heart, not with any alternative motives.

“I am a man who has been blessed,” Acker said after deciding not to run again in 2016. “For 23 years, I have been a part of a team that has led Shelby County from the brink of bankruptcy to being number one in the State of Alabama in most areas. Shelby County is the envy throughout Alabama and many other states. This did not happen by accident but by careful planning with talented leadership in the right places at the right time.”

Acker was rewarded for all of his hard work on the commission with several accolades.

But more than the awards, what meant the most to him was serving others through his time on the commission as well as his work with the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, the YMCA and other organizations.

He was a shining example of how to live a life of good by making a difference in the life of others.

More News

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

News

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Helena

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

News

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

Helena

Locke attends Phi Kappa Phi summit

280 Reporter

Shelby County cities among healthiest housing markets in state

News

Pelham to terminate contract with Advanced Disposal early

280 Reporter

OMHS fine arts facility construction to start in December

News

Pelham exploring creating cooperative districts to fund improvements

280 Main Story

Marching back in: OMHS band poised to start new season

Columbiana

The Hot Tamales to perform at SCAC Aug. 21

Alabaster Main Story

Spates wins silver medal at Tiger-Rock World Tournament

280 Main Story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Aug. 6 at Grandview

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools welcomes Hayes, Byars in new roles

Calera

Calera downtown development plan to include public input

280 Main Story

Thompson No. 1 in preseason poll, 5 others earn recognition

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: Alabaster overdue motorist located

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire revises proposed dues increase plan

280 Main Story

Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

280 Reporter

Young represents Chelsea at 2021 Alabama Boys State

Alabaster Main Story

AFD quickly extinguishes scorching van fire

Montevallo

YouthServe conducts beautification project in Montevallo

Community Columnists

Lending a hand to those truly in need