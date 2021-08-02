expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

No special sessions yet for recent controversial issues

By Staff Reports

Published 8:11 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

When the Alabama Legislative Session adjourned in May, there was a lot of talk of the unfinished business that was not completed.

And that it would take Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session to accomplish what had been on the agenda.

Some of the items folks thought the governor might consider calling the lawmakers back into session this summer included addressing the state’s chronic prison system problems, a constitution amendment related to gambling and how to spend the millions of federal dollars sent to the state to address the pandemic.

After decades of debate and support from the governor, there was thought this may be the session that the parties reached some agreement on gambling. As for Alabama’s corrections system, there is a federal lawsuit the state is fighting. Gov. Ivey has had a proposal to build three new prisons to address this issue, but it has yet to materialize.

So far the governor has not shown any inclination towards bringing the legislators back to Montgomery other than to draw up new Congressional, Legislative and school board districts this fall based on the new census data.

The next regular legislative session is six months away, so at this point it appears it will be 2022 before all of these issues are back on the table for debate.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

News

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Helena

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

News

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

Helena

Locke attends Phi Kappa Phi summit

280 Reporter

Shelby County cities among healthiest housing markets in state

News

Pelham to terminate contract with Advanced Disposal early

280 Reporter

OMHS fine arts facility construction to start in December

News

Pelham exploring creating cooperative districts to fund improvements

280 Main Story

Marching back in: OMHS band poised to start new season

Columbiana

The Hot Tamales to perform at SCAC Aug. 21

Alabaster Main Story

Spates wins silver medal at Tiger-Rock World Tournament

280 Main Story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Aug. 6 at Grandview

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools welcomes Hayes, Byars in new roles

Calera

Calera downtown development plan to include public input

280 Main Story

Thompson No. 1 in preseason poll, 5 others earn recognition

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: Alabaster overdue motorist located

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire revises proposed dues increase plan

280 Main Story

Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

280 Reporter

Young represents Chelsea at 2021 Alabama Boys State

Alabaster Main Story

AFD quickly extinguishes scorching van fire

Montevallo

YouthServe conducts beautification project in Montevallo

Community Columnists

Lending a hand to those truly in need