expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

Parrish Spates. (Contributed)

Spates wins silver medal at Tiger-Rock World Tournament

By Nathan Howell

Published 4:35 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Parrish Spates of Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Alabaster recently won the silver medal in the Sparring Tournament finals at Tiger-Rock’s World Tournament in San Antonio, Texas.

Spates is a sixth-degree blackbelt and the lead instructor and academy manager at Tiger-Rock, according to Crystal Knezek.

This tournament is an annual event that has students and instructors at Tiger-Rock locations across the country come together to compete in a range of events.

“Spates competed in the highest-ranking adult competition, fifth and sixth degree blackbelts, and won his Masters’ Ring Saturday, July 24 to qualify for the Finals Event on Sunday, July 25,” Knezek said. “Despite falling 7-2 in the final two-minute sparring round to Sixth-Degree Master Britt Harrell of Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Shreveport, LA, the defending Tiger-Rock Sparring World Champion, Spates pushed through the very best and most experienced competitors, topping Sixth-Degree Master Payton Donnell of Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Olathe KS to earn his spot in his first finals event.”

During the championship, Spates also competed in the forms competition. During this event, he progressed through several rounds before falling in the Masters Ring finals.

“Master Spates’ world tournament results are impressive accolades to add to a busy two-year-stretch that saw him plan and open the brand-new Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Alabaster location in the Fall of 2019 and earn his sixth-degree master’s belt, testing before a panel of Tiger-Rock Grand Masters, in the summer of 2020,” Knezek said. “He has high expectations for himself and for his students because he cares greatly that they reach their goals, whether that is in martial arts or in another area of their lives. His work ethic and passion for the sport can be observed every day while he’s on the mat teaching classes.”

Spates attributes his success in these competitions to his students, who he said pushes him to “improve and maintain a high standard so as to be a good role model.”

Spates achieved this accomplishment after 20 years of martial arts experience and 10 years of instruction experience.

More News

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Helena

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

News

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

Helena

Locke attends Phi Kappa Phi summit

280 Reporter

Shelby County cities among healthiest housing markets in state

News

Pelham to terminate contract with Advanced Disposal early

280 Reporter

OMHS fine arts facility construction to start in December

News

Pelham exploring creating cooperative districts to fund improvements

280 Main Story

Marching back in: OMHS band poised to start new season

Columbiana

The Hot Tamales to perform at SCAC Aug. 21

Alabaster Main Story

Spates wins silver medal at Tiger-Rock World Tournament

280 Main Story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Aug. 6 at Grandview

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools welcomes Hayes, Byars in new roles

Calera

Calera downtown development plan to include public input

280 Main Story

Thompson No. 1 in preseason poll, 5 others earn recognition

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: Alabaster overdue motorist located

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire revises proposed dues increase plan

280 Main Story

Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

280 Reporter

Young represents Chelsea at 2021 Alabama Boys State

Alabaster Main Story

AFD quickly extinguishes scorching van fire

Montevallo

YouthServe conducts beautification project in Montevallo

Community Columnists

Lending a hand to those truly in need

Columbiana

Arts Council fundraising luncheon is Aug. 21