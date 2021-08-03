expand
August 3, 2021

FILE

Locke attends Phi Kappa Phi summit

By Staff Reports

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BATON ROUGE, LA — Caroline Locke of Helena recently attended the 2021 Student Vice President Leadership Summit hosted by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

The summit was held July 13-15 and July 20-22 as a web-based event.

As student vice president of the University of South Alabama chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, Locke was nominated to attend the leadership summit, which brought together nearly 60 student vice presidents from across the nation.

Participants at the six-session event learned strategies for operating and maintaining active chapters of Phi Kappa Phi and took part in a student leadership program that explored and enhanced individual strengths, interpersonal styles and the capacity to lead. Locke will receive a special leadership certificate for participating in all six sessions of the event.

The leadership summit, established in 2013 and hosted every other year, was developed as a way to engage the Society’s student vice presidents in personal and organizational development. Since its creation, more than 280 students have attended the event.

