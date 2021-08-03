Michael “Brett” Kratz

Westover

Michael “Brett” Kratz, age 45, of Westover, passed away Monday, Aug. 2.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Knight officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Site Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Brett is survived by his father, James Michael Kratz; mother, Virginia Sue Pruitt; sister, Gina Ranae DuLaney (Rusty); and niece, Nina Larae DuLaney.

