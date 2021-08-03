Shelby Sandwich Shop gets overhaul, adds new menu

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

SHELBY — Angie Lucas has fond childhood memories of visiting the Shelby Sandwich Shop at the corner of County Road 47 and County Road 42.

As a teenager, Lucas continued to frequent the roadside stand, which traditionally served breakfast and lunch. Little did she know at the time that she would one day come to own the popular little shop.

“I always loved it,” Lucas said, adding, “I always knew the potential of it here, so when I saw it was for sale, I jumped on it.”

Lucas and her husband, Mark, purchased the business in March of this year and started a renovation project in April, adding a new customer seating area, an expanded parking lot and all new facilities.

“We gutted it,” Lucas said. “Everything’s brand spanking new in it.”

And the locals couldn’t wait for the shop to re-open—in fact, on its “re-opening” day Wednesday, July 21, the Shelby Sandwich Shop still had a line of customers at 1:30 p.m., well after the traditional lunch hour.

“We don’t look up from the grill,” said Lucas, who operates the shop as a side hustle, in addition to her full-time job and an inflatables business.

The building isn’t the only thing new about the Shelby Sandwich Shop—so is the menu, and the operating hours have been expanded to include supper, Lucas said, until 7 p.m. most evenings. The revamped menu includes breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, omelets, quesadillas, sub sandwiches, wraps, barbecue, hamburgers, hotdogs, chicken salads and more. There is also a new kids’ menu.

“Our hamburger steaks are amazing,” Lucas said when asked about the most popular items. “Subs have been a hit, as have the wraps. The whole menu is different.”

Lucas is an experienced business owner, and she has operated multiple concession stands across the area. She said that she always tries to support “mom and pop” type businesses and that small businesses like the Shelby Sandwich Shop are “right up (her) alley.”

Lucas also has no qualms about sharing her Christian faith. With each plate of food that goes out, she prints off a Bible verse to accompany the order. She said that the verses she includes are near and dear to her heart.

“I always want to glorify God in everything that I do,” she said. “I think that’s just one way that I serve.”

The Shelby Sandwich Shop is located at 11105 Hwy. 42 and may be reached at 205-669-9102 or on Facebook. Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. (operating hours are subject to change).