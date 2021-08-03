expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

Due to a series of title changes, Mary Coker Green will be crowned Miss Shelby County 2022. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

By Scott Mims

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

A shift in the order of the pageant world will result in a new Miss Shelby County being crowned. Mary Coker Green, originally named first runner-up of Miss Shelby County 2022 on July 10, will assume the crown Thursday, Aug. 5 in a private ceremony in Columbiana.

Coker Green takes over after the original title holder, Emma Terry, vacated her title in order to accept the role of Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2020. She will serve in that capacity until the next pageant is held in March of 2022.

The opening for Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen was created when Marcelle LeBlanc was named Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. In fact, Terry had been the first runner-up in the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2020 contest, immediately making her eligible for the title.

“Her (Terry) giving that up left a vacancy for Miss Shelby County, and the rules state that when a vacancy occurs, the title holder can no longer fulfill her duties. The first runner-up will assume the title,” explained Bragan Feldman, member of the Vignette Club, sponsor of the Miss Shelby County Pageant.

Coker Green was also named the talent winner in the Miss Shelby County Pageant, following her fiddle performance of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

More News

Shelby Sandwich Shop gets overhaul, adds new menu

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Shelby Sandwich Shop gets overhaul, adds new menu

280 Main Story

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

News

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Helena

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

News

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

Helena

Locke attends Phi Kappa Phi summit

280 Reporter

Shelby County cities among healthiest housing markets in state

News

Pelham to terminate contract with Advanced Disposal early

280 Reporter

OMHS fine arts facility construction to start in December

News

Pelham to explore creating cooperative districts to fund improvements

280 Main Story

Marching back in: OMHS band poised to start new season

Columbiana

The Hot Tamales to perform at SCAC Aug. 21

Alabaster Main Story

Spates wins silver medal at Tiger-Rock World Tournament

280 Main Story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Aug. 6 at Grandview

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools welcomes Hayes, Byars in new roles

Calera

Calera downtown development plan to include public input

280 Main Story

Thompson No. 1 in preseason poll, 5 others earn recognition

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: Alabaster overdue motorist located

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire revises proposed dues increase plan

280 Main Story

Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

280 Reporter

Young represents Chelsea at 2021 Alabama Boys State

Alabaster Main Story

AFD quickly extinguishes scorching van fire

Montevallo

YouthServe conducts beautification project in Montevallo