expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

All five hospitals in the Brookwood Baptist Health system participated in the “Raise the Rate” campaign on Aug. 4 to encourage the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Contributed)

‘Raise the Rate’ campaign encourages people to get vaccines

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

Employees throughout the Brookwood Baptist Health system were dressed in red, blue and yellow on Wednesday, Aug. 4, as part of its “Raise the Rate” campaign.

The campaign theme was suggested by Lysa Jackson, a licensed physical therapist for the system, who wanted to create a visual form of encouragement to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Director of Clinical Quality Sue Esleck said Jackson suggested the campaign as a way to show excitement to help unvaccinated people feel more comfortable with getting the shot.

“She just had this thought that if we could demonstrate some excitement around vaccination, as opposed to trepidation, it would be a good way to spread encouragement,” Esleck said. “If we can get our healthcare heroes that have been vaccinated to participate and do our own splash on social media, it might encourage people to get the vaccine.”

The campaign was embraced by each of the hospitals in the system, including Alabaster’s Shelby Baptist Medical Center, and by their employees.

“They are so excited about it,” Esleck said. “The leadership team, the managers and everyone else is out there on the frontlines organizing to make sure it goes well. We hope that people will see our team and have questions about it. We want them to ask us why so we can give can give them resources.”

One of the reasons for implementing this campaign is the current surge of COVID-19 Delta variant cases. A lot of people have chosen not to get vaccinated, and the healthcare workers wanted to find a way to encourage them.

“We were concerned by the numbers we were seeing with this new Delta strain. People wanted to wait to get the vaccine at first, but it’s been seven months now.” Esleck said. ““We wanted to do this in a positive way,” We don’t want anyone to feel like they are being coerced. This is about building excitement for the hope of finally ending the pandemic, and the way we will get there is by raising the rate.”

One of the biggest motivating factors for this push is protecting children under the age of 12 who are not able to get the vaccine. With students returning to school Esleck said she hopes this push will encourage those around children to get the vaccine.

“We are also giving vaccines to our employees who have not gotten it for whatever reason,” Esleck said. “They don’t even have to leave work. We have also started vaccinating patients who want it. A lot of hospitals are doing that. One person at a time to increase the rate.”

Brookwood Baptist has a variety of resources available to those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. More information is available at Brookwoodbaptisthealth.com.

More News

Helena comes together for National Night Out

Pelham Panthers 2021 football prediction

‘Raise the Rate’ campaign encourages people to get vaccines

County leaders to speak at Dunnavant Valley annexation meetings

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena comes together for National Night Out

280 Reporter

‘Raise the Rate’ campaign encourages people to get vaccines

280 Main Story

County leaders to speak at Dunnavant Valley annexation meetings

Alabaster Reporter

Sprayberry a delegate at 84th Alabama Boys State

News

Improvements underway at Pelham Dog Park

280 Main Story

Rezoning request for 15-acre property in Chelsea gains approval

280 Main Story

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to open U.S. 280 location

Business

Shelby Sandwich Shop gets overhaul, adds new menu

280 Main Story

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

News

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Helena

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

News

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

Helena

Locke attends Phi Kappa Phi summit

280 Reporter

Shelby County cities among healthiest housing markets in state

News

Pelham to terminate contract with Advanced Disposal early

280 Reporter

OMHS fine arts facility construction to start in December

News

Pelham to explore creating cooperative districts to fund improvements

280 Main Story

Marching back in: OMHS band poised to start new season

Columbiana

The Hot Tamales to perform at SCAC Aug. 21

Alabaster Main Story

Spates wins silver medal at Tiger-Rock World Tournament

280 Main Story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Aug. 6 at Grandview

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools welcomes Hayes, Byars in new roles

Calera

Calera downtown development plan to include public input