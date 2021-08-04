expand
August 4, 2021

Sprayberry a delegate at 84th Alabama Boys State

By Staff Reports

Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Charles Sprayberry was a delegate at the 84th American Legion Alabama Boys State, according to a recent press release.

Sprayberry was a credit to his community and to Thompson High School. He was involved in the business interest group. While participating in the business interest group, Sprayberry gained knowledge about business and economic development strategies for the future of Alabama.

He is the son of Diana and Charles Sprayberry.

Alabama Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion and is directed by the retired Judge Pete Johnson of Birmingham. The assistant director is Ret. Col. Mark Valentine, and the chief of staff is Judge Joel Laird of Anniston.

