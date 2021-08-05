expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2021

A wreck on U.S. 280 on the morning of Aug. 5 has shut down the westbound lanes between Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road. (File)

UPDATED: Morning crash on U.S. 280 shuts down westbound lanes

By Emily Sparacino

Published 8:37 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Authorities are working the scene of a vehicle crash on U.S. 280 West, between Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, the eastbound lanes of U.S. 280 were open, and one of the westbound lanes had reopened with deputies directing traffic, according to an update posted to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

More News

Marching Southern Sounds prepare 2021 show

Next Citizen’s Sheriff Academy to start in September

Bell announces candidacy for District Court Judge

UPDATED: Morning crash on U.S. 280 shuts down westbound lanes

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Marching Southern Sounds prepare 2021 show

280 Reporter

Next Citizen’s Sheriff Academy to start in September

280 Reporter

Bell announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

UPDATED: Morning crash on U.S. 280 shuts down westbound lanes

Helena

Helena comes together for National Night Out

280 Reporter

‘Raise the Rate’ campaign encourages people to get vaccines

280 Main Story

County leaders to speak at Dunnavant Valley annexation meetings

Alabaster Reporter

Sprayberry a delegate at 84th Alabama Boys State

News

Improvements underway at Pelham Dog Park

280 Main Story

Rezoning request for 15-acre property in Chelsea gains approval

280 Main Story

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to open U.S. 280 location

Business

Shelby Sandwich Shop gets overhaul, adds new menu

280 Main Story

Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

News

Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

Helena

Supply rally helps more than 80 returning students

News

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

Helena

Locke attends Phi Kappa Phi summit

280 Reporter

Shelby County cities among healthiest housing markets in state

News

Pelham to terminate contract with Advanced Disposal early

280 Reporter

OMHS fine arts facility construction to start in December

News

Pelham to explore creating cooperative districts to fund improvements

280 Main Story

Marching back in: OMHS band poised to start new season

Columbiana

The Hot Tamales to perform at SCAC Aug. 21