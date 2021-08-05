expand
August 5, 2021

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will hold the Fall 2021 Citizen’s Sheriff Academy Sept. 2 through Nov. 18. (File)

Next Citizen’s Sheriff Academy to start in September

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:40 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Enrollment is open for the Fall 2021 Citizen’s Sheriff Academy at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The class meets every Thursday from 6:30-9 p.m. for 12 weeks, beginning Sept. 2.

The class provides participants with an opportunity to experience the real world of law enforcement and what it is like to be a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy.

Citizens will gain insight into the mission, operations and functions of the Sheriff’s Office, to heighten community awareness and to improve communication between the agency and the communities it serves.

Through presentations and demonstrations from deputies, citizens will learn some of the techniques and resources they use to train for duty, from traffic stops to drug enforcement to tactical team response.

Course topics include Sheriff’s Office organization and staffing; laws and the court system; corrections; patrol division overview; criminal investigations; Drug Task Force; Tactical Response Unit; special units; and Alabama firearms laws and safety training.

The course includes 18-plus hours of instruction. Participants must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Shelby County.

The fall academy will end Nov. 18. Spaces are limited.

For more information or to register, visit Myshelbyso.com/…/Pages/CitizensSheriffsAcademy.aspx.

