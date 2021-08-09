Alabaster’s Milos expected to open Sept. 9

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabama’s newest Milo’s Hamburgers location is expected to open Sept. 9 in Alabaster.

Since Milo’s first applied for a business license to open a restaurant in Alabaster, anticipation has been building among residents for the store’s opening.

Marketing Director Mary Duncan Proctor said the company Is equally excited and ready to start serving the community.

“Alabaster was a natural location for us,” Proctor said. “We are a Birmingham based company and it is just right outside of the area. We came through with our Burger Bus and had a really good response from the community. Since then, we have been getting a lot of social media and website requests to officially open a store there.”

This Milo’s location will be unique among its stores, as it will function as a drive-thru only restaurant.

At the time of its opening, customers will go through the drive-thru for the entire ordering process. Not long after opening, Milo’s will have mobile ordering and delivery options so guests can park and grab their food, and delivery options through services like Doordash.

“It will have a new look and feel, similar to our Cahaba Heights location” Proctor said. “It is still Milo’s, but updated. We have railings for the top of the roof, the big Milo’s sign across the top and digital menu boards, which we haven’t had in other locations. It will be a smaller footprint Milo’s that we eventually service through online orders and delivery.”

Milo’s plans to hire a minimum of 25 employees to staff the store.

Additionally, during its opening, Milo’s will offer giveaways for a limited number of its first customers in this new location.

The location sits in a freshly renovated building at 1103 1st Street N, where Krystal’s once operated.

More information can be found by visiting Miloshamburgers.com/.